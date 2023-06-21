spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Shaya by CaratLane launches 6th exclusive retail store in Bengaluru

Anagha R Ratna
By Anagha R Ratna
38
0
Shaya by CaratLane store, Bengaluru; Source: LinkedIn
Must Read
Anagha R Ratna
Anagha R Ratna

The store is located at the Prestige Forum Mall, Konanakunte, South Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Titan-backed silver jewellery brand Shaya by CaratLane has launched its sixth exclusive store in Bengaluru, a company official wrote on social media. The store is located at Prestige Forum Mall, Konanakunte, South Bengaluru.

“New Shaya Store in town! We are excited to announce that Shaya by CaratLane opened its 6th exclusive store at Forum Mall, South Bengaluru,” said Rahul Yadav, CaratLane, head of brand development and retail expansion in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

Shaya by CaratLane is a silver jewellery brand from CaratLane – A Tanishq Partnership founded in September 2018. Currently, it has offline stores in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR.

Fine jewellery retailer CaratLane was established in 2008 by Mithun Sacheti and Srinivasa Gopalan as an online jewellery brand that offers rings, earrings, bracelets, bangles and solitaires.

In July 2016, Tata Group invested in the company through its subsidiary Titan. The partnership was aimed at working towards a mission to offer customers jewellery and an enhanced shopping experience.

spot_img
Latest News
In FocusShiv Joshi -

How Indian retail industry celebrated International Day of Yoga 2023

From Yogathons to special offers, here’s a quick recap of how some key brands and retailers in India celebrated the...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In