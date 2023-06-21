Shaya by CaratLane launches 6th exclusive retail store in Bengaluru

The store is located at the Prestige Forum Mall, Konanakunte, South Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Titan-backed silver jewellery brand Shaya by CaratLane has launched its sixth exclusive store in Bengaluru, a company official wrote on social media. The store is located at Prestige Forum Mall, Konanakunte, South Bengaluru.

“New Shaya Store in town! We are excited to announce that Shaya by CaratLane opened its 6th exclusive store at Forum Mall, South Bengaluru,” said Rahul Yadav, CaratLane, head of brand development and retail expansion in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

Shaya by CaratLane is a silver jewellery brand from CaratLane – A Tanishq Partnership founded in September 2018. Currently, it has offline stores in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR.

Fine jewellery retailer CaratLane was established in 2008 by Mithun Sacheti and Srinivasa Gopalan as an online jewellery brand that offers rings, earrings, bracelets, bangles and solitaires.

In July 2016, Tata Group invested in the company through its subsidiary Titan. The partnership was aimed at working towards a mission to offer customers jewellery and an enhanced shopping experience.