FM Logistic plans $20 million investment to expand in India

This investment which is to be made in the next 12-18 months, will go into distribution centres, technology and workforce acquisition

Pune: French contract logistics major FM Logistic on Tuesday said it plans to invest $20 million (around Rs 164 crore) in expansion in India.

This investment which is to be made in the next 12-18 months, will go into distribution centres, technology and workforce acquisition, said Jean-Christophe Machet, CEO of FM Logistic at the inauguration of FM Logistic India’s first control tower facility here.

The Control Tower is part of FM’s strategy to enhance its 4PL and LLP offering, the company said.

The company also announced the appointment of Ajit Jangle as the new Managing Director of FM Logistic India.

Through this new offering, FM Logistic said it will provide its customers pan-India with centralized transportation control tower services that offer end-to-end visibility.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has confirmed that it is critical for supply chains to cater to the ever-changing needs of the business. Our new control tower solution in India reaffirms our commitment to helping our customers meet their growing business needs efficiently, by offering mutualized solutions enabling more sustainable and economical supply chains,” Machet said.

FM Logistic India’s newly appointed Managing Director, Ajit Jangle, added, “We continue to strengthen our leading position in India through this sophisticated digital solution. This new offering provides consolidation, optimization and efficiency – all the prerequisites for a robust supply chain.

“In today’s volatile business environment, it is imperative to build and maintain robust and resilient supply chains. Through this new service, we are certain that we ensure the future readiness of our customers’ supply chains and in turn, delight them. By means of this technology-driven solution, we will efficiently enable our customers to expand their business horizons.”

India’s logistics sector is expected to grow from a $200 billion market in 2020 to $320 billion by 2025.

Backed by the Indian government to further strengthen supply chains with the introduction of the National Logistics Policy in September 2022, India continues to draw attention as a major logistics hub in Asia.

To keep its leading hub status, Indian supply chains need to be customer-centric requiring greater use of digital technologies. In the quest for visibility and greater customer centricity, more companies have implemented or are considering rolling out a supply chain control tower.

FM Logistic India’s control tower has been set up at its headquarters in Pune. A dedicated team of around 100 experts is responsible to oversee the functioning of this revolutionary business solution.