Fashion brand icons: Rahul Shukla of Jockey

New Delhi: No business can survive for long without a vision; even if it does, it would be susceptible to every disruption and upheaval that generally comes in its business cycle. It needs a leader who has the capacity to translate, create that vision, or make it clearer and turn it into reality. The very essence of leadership is having a vision in the first place. Moreover, as you can’t blow an uncertain trumpet, it should be clearly articulated so that they can manage and lead people. A team led by a visionary leader with a clear direction knows what it can achieve and how far it can go.

Today, the spotlight is on…

Rahul Shukla

President and chief retail officer, Jockey

Education

• BE (Mechanical)

• MBA

Career history and experience

Over 24 years, predominantly in apparel retail.

Role and responsibilities

Heading the modern retail business for Jockey and Speedo. Responsible for growth of the Jockey Business in exclusive brand stores (EBOs), large format stores (LFS) and e-commerce.

Strengths and weaknesses

Strengths are my values that I uphold with all sincerity – Purity; Simplicity and Goodness.

Weaknesses are any situations, people or things that negate the abovementioned three values.

Aspirations you want to fulfill

Make Jockey Modern Retail a $1bn business by 2030.

Game changing retail technologies according to you

Technology in itself is not important. It assumes importance by becoming an enabler of delightful experiences to the consumer at several touchpoints with the brand. Today, there are several technologies that play a critical part and influence the consumer experience even before he/she enters the store and continue to influence even after he/she has left the store. They are all as important as those moments of truth.

Skills that helped you succeed in this industry

• Consumer orientation

• Love for People

• Adaptability

Lessons learned over the years

• Have the passion, vision and restless energy of an

entrepreneur and the discipline of a professional.

• Be responsibly fearless and fearlessly responsible.

• One stops growing when they stop learning.

Your take on the future of industry

Very exciting future of the organized retail industry. We are at the nascent stage of retail evolution in India as still a large proportion of consumption still happens in the unorganized sector.

Any role model in the industry

There are many. Don’t want to embarrass them by naming them.

Life mantra

Have purity of thought, keep things simple and spread goodness all around you.

