Vedant Fashions launches new Manyavar-Mohey store in Bengaluru

The retail outlet that houses both men’s and women’s ethnic wear is located at Commercial Street, Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Leading ethnic wear player Vedant Fashions Ltd. has launched a new combined store of its brands Manyavar and Mohey in Bengaluru, a company official wrote on social media. The store is located on Commercial Street in Shivaji Nagar.

“Manyavar-Mohey ‘world of celebration’ store at Commercial street, Bengaluru. This is just not yet another store. Come and experience the joy of celebrations,” said Arun AB, national retail operations manager at Vedant Fashions Ltd.

Kolkata-based ethnic wear brand Manyavar was launched in 2002 by Ravi Modi and is parented by a 24-year-old company Vedant Fashions Ltd. The company forayed into women’s wear with the launch of Mohey in 2015.

Recently Manyavar-Mohey has launched its largest store (17,000 sq. ft.) in East India, situated at Ranchi, the company said on social media, while sharing the visuals of the massive store.

Apart from Manyavar and Mohey, other fashion brands under Vedant Fashions include Manthan, Twamev and Mebav. The company has over 600 stores across 230 cities in India and more than 11 stores outside India.

