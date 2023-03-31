Menswear brand Manyavar opens store in Bengaluru

The new outlet is situated at Forum Falcon City, Konanakunte, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Celebration wear brand Manyavar has launched a new store in Bengaluru, a company official announced on social media. The new outlet is situated at Forum Falcon City, Konanakunte, Bengaluru.

Kolkata-based ethnic wear brand Manyavar was launched in 2002 by Ravi Modi and is parented by a 24-year-old company Vedant Fashions Ltd.

As a part of its retail expansion in South India, Vedant Fashions Ltd. opened a Manyavar-Mohey store at New Bel road, Bengaluru three days ago according to Nikhil Motwani,

director of MH Ventures Pvt Ltd, a franchise partner of Vedant Fashions Ltd. Mohey is an ethnic wear brand for women.

Apart from Manyavar, other fashion brands under Vedant Fashions include Manthan, Twamev, Mebav and Mohey. The company has over 600 stores across India and more than 11 international stores, where it sells celebration wear for men and women. The company operates in over 230 cities across India.

Vedant Fashions Ltd reported a 24.31% increase in net sales in the September 2022 quarter at Rs. 241.96 crore, from the previous year’s Rs. 194.65 crore.