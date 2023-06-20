Pizza Hut opens outlet in Bengaluru

Located on Neeladri Road in Bengaluru, the new store is the 52nd Pizza Hut store in Karnataka and 292nd in India owned by Sapphire Foods India Ltd.

Bengaluru: Restaurant chain Pizza Hut has launched its latest retail outlet in Karnataka, a company official wrote on social media on Monday. The new restaurant is located on Neeladri Road in Bengaluru.

“Happy to announce that we have opened our 52nd Pizza Hut store in Karnataka and 292 for India, at Neeladri Road, Bengaluru. Do visit us to try out the 10 new pizzas. Lot more to come,” said T M Mohammad Anees, assistant manager of business development at Sapphire Foods India Ltd in a LinkedIn post while sharing the store pictures.

Apart from the new store in Bengaluru, the company opened two more Pizza Hut stores in the country on Monday at Nalasopara (Mumbai) and Baramati (Pune), revealed Sapphire Foods India Ltd. on social media.

Founded in 1958, Pizza Hut is parented by multinational restaurant company Yum Brands. The QSR chain has approximately 1,500 franchisees operating more than 55,000 restaurants in over 155 countries and territories, according to the company website. Pizza Hut operates in India through Devyani International Ltd. as well as Sapphire Foods India Ltd.

Pizza Hut forayed into the Indian market in 1996, with the launch of its first Pizza Hut store in Bengaluru. Currently, the company has a presence of over 788 locations across the country, to become the second-largest store network in India in the QSR segment after Domino’s, according to a data intelligence platform GapMaps.