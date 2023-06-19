Walmart ties up with payment company PingPong

International sellers selling on Walmart’s marketplace can now choose PingPong to receive their payments

Bengaluru: Multinational retail corporation Walmart has partnered with online payment processing platform PingPong, the tech company said in a press release on Monday. International sellers selling on Walmart’s marketplace can now choose PingPong to receive their payments.

“We’re extremely happy to announce our tie-up with Walmart. This will provide wider reach to companies doing businesses through this platform,” said Mukesh Sahu, country manager at PingPong.

“Indian businesses using PingPong payments can extend its reach and basis thorough evaluation done by Walmart, limited companies will get an access to operate on the giant global platform and international sellers from India operating on Walmart US marketplace will be able to receive payments through PingPong’s secure payment gateway,” added Sahu.

Founded in 1962 by Sam Walton and Bud Walton, Walmart is an American multinational retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores. Currently, the company operates over 10,500 stores and clubs in 20 countries and e-commerce sites across the world.

Since its inception in 2015, Bengaluru-based PingPong has accommodated business flows from over 200 countries. The company connects over 100 international e-commerce marketplaces and ecosystem partners, as well as over 100 international financial institutions. PingPong launched its services in India 2019.