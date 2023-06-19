Dabur conferred with Asset Triple A Award 2023

Dabur India Ltd. is the only company in India to receive the Asset Triple A Awards in 2023

New Delhi: Ayurveda company Dabur India Ltd. has received the Asset Triple A Awards 2023 for liquidity and investments solution category, the company announced in a release on Monday.

It further added that Dabur is the only company in India to receive this award in 2023.

“We are excited and proud to receive this prestigious Award. We would like to thank the entire Team of IBS Fintech India Pvt. Ltd for the award. The Asset Triple A Awards 2023 will motivate us to work better in future and we are confident that we will leave no stone unturned to fulfil our commitments,” P.D. Narang, Group Director, Dabur India Ltd said.

The Asset Triple A Treasurise (Treasury, Trade, Supply Chain, Risk, ESG) Awards are awarded annually to companies and financial institutions that have launched or helped implement initiatives in corporate treasury management, trade finance, supply chain and/or risk management. They are awarded to corporate companies (Triple A Client Awards) and financial services providers (Triple A Service Provider Awards), on in-country/territory as well as regional levels in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe and North America.

The awards are adjudicated by The Asset’s board of editors, the release added.

Founded in the bylanes of Calcutta in 1884 by the Burman family, Dabur India Ltd. is a FMCG company with revenues over Rs 10,889 crore and market capitalization of over Rs 100,000 crore, according to the brand’s website.

The company has a portfolio of over 250 herbal/ayurvedic products and its FMCG portfolio includes nine brands, i.e. Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Pudin hara and Dabur Lal Tail in the Healthcare space; Dabur Amla, Vatika and Dabur Red Paste in the Personal Care category; and Real in the Food & Beverages category, according to its website.

The 138 years old company operates across multiple segments, including health care, hair care, oral care, skin care, home care, hygiene and food and beverage. The company claims to have a distribution network covering 6.9 million retail outlets with a high penetration in urban and rural markets.

The ayurveda brand’s products are available in over 120 countries across the globe with Middle East, SAARC countries, Africa, US, Europe and Russia being its biggest markets. Dabur’s overseas revenue accounts for over 27% of the total turnover, the brand mentioned on its website.