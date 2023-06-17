spot_img
spot_img
In FocusPeople

Tech icon of the week: Rajneesh Sharma, Campus Activewear Pvt. Ltd.

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
24
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Rajneesh Sharma, Head – Information Technology, Campus Activewear Pvt. Ltd. this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58 percent of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Rajneesh Sharma
Result-oriented, skillful, and self-motivated, Rajneesh is a technology professional with 20+ years of experience in various capacities of IT Leadership including application architecture designing &development, project &program management, IT infrastructure management, and IT service delivery.
He possesses expert technical & analytical aptitude, known for delivering solutions for complex problems. He is a firm believer in ‘IT as an enabler’ and ‘Digital is the way of Life’. He also has a strong experience in the retail domain with experience across apparel, lifestyle fashion, cosmetics, home &décor, and accessories categories. Hands-on experience in core application development and implementation. Exceptional ability to quickly master new concepts, applications & technologies.

Roles & Responsibilities
Business development
Application architecture designing & development
Project & program management
IT infrastructure management
IT service delivery

Career History & Experience
– Campus Activewear Pvt. Ltd. (Footwear)
Regional Sales Manager | Sep 2020 – present
– Welcome Shoes
Head Sales and Marketing ‘NEOZ’
Dec 2018 – Sep 2020
– Sole Threads
National Sales and Marketing Manager
Dec 2015 – Dec 2018
– Pure Play Sports
General Manager Sales | May 2014 – Jul 2015
– E Scan Exports and Imports Pvt. Ltd.
Operation Head (India) | Apr 2012 – May 2014
– Crocs India Pvt. Ltd.
Regional Sales Manager North and East India
May 2008 – Apr 2012
– SSIPL Retail Pvt. Ltd, Levi’s and Disney Footwear
Key Account Manger | June 2006- April 2008
– Three Sixty Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. Licensee of Skechers Footwear
Zonal Sales Manager, North And East India
Dec 2003- May 2006
– Planet Sports
Manager Key Accounts And Manager Distribution For Puma And Converse Footwear
March 2002- Nov 2003
– Mirza International Ltd., Red Tape Footwear
Manager Sales and Marketing
Oct 1998 – Mar 2002
– Indus Clothing Ltd. Pepsi Urban Wear Footwear and Apparels
Manager Sales and Marketing
Sep 1997 – Sep 1998
– Aakash & Co. Distributors of Lee Cooper Footwear
Manager Sales Delhi and NCR
Apr 1992 – Sep 1998
– Fedders Lloyd Corpn.Ltd.
Import Executive | Nov 1986 – Mar 1992

Education
– Delhi University
Bachelor of Commerce
1983-1986

Aspirations to Fulfill
A career in sales and marketing, maybe

Skills
– Retail and merchandising
– Sales management
– Inventory management
– Business development
– Brand management
– Sales operation

Strengths:
– Solution-oriented
– Multi-tasking
– Efficiency

This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.

spot_img
Latest News
In FocusIndiaretailing Bureau -

Tech icon of the week: Ranjan Sharma, Bestseller India

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Ranjan Sharma, CIO, Head of SCM, Captive...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In