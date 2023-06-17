spot_img
24Seven opens outlet in Salarpur, UP

24Seven India is currently at 145 locations across Delhi NCR, Punjab, Tri city, Hyderabad, and further plans to expand to 500 stores

New Delhi: Convenience store chain 24Seven India opened its latest outlet at G1 Gajraula, Salarpur in Uttar Pradesh, the company announced on social media on Thursday.

“Convenience now has a new name in Salarpur, Gajraula. Visit the new 24Seven store to get the best Hotdogs, party supplies and more all under one roof,” said 24Seven India in its LinkedIn post.

24Seven offers local and global brand products across multiple segments at its outlets, including groceries, snacks, beverages, personal care products, beauty products from Colorbar (The Company’s own brand), etc, the company says on its LinkedIn profile.

It also has ready-to-eat food counters, offering local and international cuisines, made at the brand’s central kitchen, according to the LinkedIn profile.

Founded in 2005 by Samir Modi, 24Seven India is currently at 145 locations across Delhi NCR, Punjab, Tri city, Hyderabad, and further plans to expand to 500 stores across the country, as it says in its LinkedIn bio.

According to the brand’s website, it plans to expand through the franchising route.

