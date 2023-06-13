As the face of Dabur Cool King, Nora Fatehi will be instrumental in deepening the brand’s connect, particularly in the Hindi heartland

New Delhi: Ayurveda personal care company Dabur India Ltd. has roped in Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi as its brand ambassador for its recently launched cooling oil, Dabur Cool King Thanda Tel, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nora Fatehi, the epitome of cool energy and natural beauty, to launch Dabur Cool King, a new cooling hair oil with a unique innovation,” Abhishek Jugran, vice president-marketing of Dabur India Ltd. said.

The innovation Jugran refers to is a specially designed chill tube with peppermint and cooling crystals that work together with the 11 Ayurvedic herbs in the oil to provide a cooling experience.

“Nora will be instrumental in deepening our consumer connect, particularly in the Hindi heartland, as we look to expand the brand’s footprint,” Jugran added.

“I am thrilled to join forces with Dabur, a brand that has been trusted by consumers for generations,” Nora Fatehi said.

“The cooling oil category has been dominated by a few players for years. However, Nora Fatehi’s electric presence in the Dabur Cool King Thanda Tel ad is going to shake things up and redefine the category,” Kalyani Srivastava, joint president of Rediffusion which created the advertisement for Dabur said.

Founded in the bylanes of Calcutta in 1884 by the Burman family, Dabur India Ltd. is a FMCG company with revenues over Rs 10,889 crore and market capitalization of over Rs 100,000 crore, according to the brand’s website.

The company has a portfolio of over 250 herbal/ayuervedic products and its FMCG portfolio includes nine brands, i.e. Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Pudin hara and Dabur Lal Tail in the Healthcare space; Dabur Amla, Vatika and Dabur Red Paste in the Personal Care category; and Real in the Food & Beverages category, according to its website.

The 138 years old company operates across multiple segments, including health care, hair care, oral care, skin care, home care, hygiene and food and beverage. The company claims to have a distribution network covering 6.9 million retail outlets with a high penetration in urban and rural markets.

The ayurveda brand’s products are available in over 120 countries across the globe, and has the highest popularity in the Middle East, SAARC countries, Africa, US, Europe and Russia. Dabur’s overseas revenue accounts for over 27% of the total turnover, the brand mentioned on its website.