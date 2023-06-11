Tech icon of the week: Rajgopal Nayak, Metro Brands Ltd.

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Rajgopal Nayak, Chief Technology Officer, Metro Brands Ltd. this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58 percent of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Rajgopal Nayak

Rajgopal Nayak, Chief Technology Officer at Metro Brand Limited is a seasoned and accomplished IT professional with over 20 years of diverse experience in strategic planning, business solutions, digital adoption, and customer relationship management across retail, FMCG, paint and heavy engineering industries. He has successfully delivered transformation projects at Metro Brands Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd, Marico Limited and Larsen & Toubro. He is an avid runner and fitness enthusiast who is always curious to learn more.

He is a motivated leader & communicator who inspires and promote trust, cohesion & project engagement across all the levels of stakeholders including executives, team members, vendors & key decision makers.

Roles & Responsibilities

– Strategic planning

– Business analysis

– Project management

– IT governance

– Systems development

– Application development

– Vendor management

– Customer relationship management

– Team management

Career History & Experience

– Metro Brands Limited (formerly Metro Shoes Limited)

CTO

May 2020- present

– Marico Limited

Head- Business Applications & PMO

Mar 2016 – Mar 2020

– Asian Paints Limited

Chief Mgr Systems Development

Apr 2010-Mar 2016

Sr Mgr Systems Development

Apr 2007- March 2010

Systems Executive

Apr 2002- March 2007

– Larsen and Toubro Limited

Graduate Engineer Trainee

Jun 1997- Jun 1999

Education

– Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata

1999-2001

– National Centre of Software Technology, Mumbai

Post Graduate Diploma in Software Technology

– University of Mumbai

B.E. Chemical Engineering

1993-1997

– OLPS High School

Skills

– Team management

– Leadership

– Vendor management

– CRM

– IT governance

– Project management

– Business process improvement

Aspirations to fulfill

A career in sports; may be badminton or athletics

Bigger plans on horizon

Travel the world in order to live and experience different cultures, styles of living, habitats, food, and varied other experiences.

This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.