Tech icon of the week: Rajgopal Nayak, Metro Brands Ltd.

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Rajgopal Nayak, Chief Technology Officer, Metro Brands Ltd. this week
New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58 percent of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”
In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….
Rajgopal Nayak
Rajgopal Nayak, Chief Technology Officer at Metro Brand Limited is a seasoned and accomplished IT professional with over 20 years of diverse experience in strategic planning, business solutions, digital adoption, and customer relationship management across retail, FMCG, paint and heavy engineering industries. He has successfully delivered transformation projects at Metro Brands Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd, Marico Limited and Larsen & Toubro. He is an avid runner and fitness enthusiast who is always curious to learn more.
He is a motivated leader & communicator who inspires and promote trust, cohesion & project engagement across all the levels of stakeholders including executives, team members, vendors & key decision makers.
Roles & Responsibilities
– Strategic planning
– Business analysis
– Project management
– IT governance
– Systems development
– Application development
– Vendor management
– Customer relationship management
– Team management
Career History & Experience
– Metro Brands Limited (formerly Metro Shoes Limited)
CTO
May 2020- present
– Marico Limited
Head- Business Applications & PMO
Mar 2016 – Mar 2020
– Asian Paints Limited
Chief Mgr Systems Development
Apr 2010-Mar 2016
Sr Mgr Systems Development
Apr 2007- March 2010
Systems Executive
Apr 2002- March 2007
– Larsen and Toubro Limited
Graduate Engineer Trainee
Jun 1997- Jun 1999
Education
– Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata
1999-2001
– National Centre of Software Technology, Mumbai
Post Graduate Diploma in Software Technology
– University of Mumbai
B.E. Chemical Engineering
1993-1997
– OLPS High School
Skills
– Team management
– Leadership
– Vendor management
– CRM
– IT governance
– Project management
– Business process improvement
Aspirations to fulfill
A career in sports; may be badminton or athletics
Bigger plans on horizon
Travel the world in order to live and experience different cultures, styles of living, habitats, food, and varied other experiences.
