Tech icon of the week: Rajesh Verma, Indian Terrain Fashions

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Rajesh Verma, Vice President-Information Technology, Indian Terrain Fashions this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58 percent of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Rajesh Verma

Rajesh Verma is an industry veteran with over 20 years of IT leadership experience including oversight of project implementations, infrastructure, application development & support, cyber security & IT policies. Over these years, he has worked as CTO/CIO/Head IT and has been dedicated to customer satisfaction with focused delivery of technical solutions. He is a proven leader in directing operations, maintenance, and support of complex systems. Develops creative business solutions, leveraging diverse methodologies and delivering engineering solutions for leading organizations. Highly adept in request for proposal development, technology needs assessments and staff training.



Roles & Responsibilities

– Project implementation

– Infrastructure

– Application development

– Application support

– Cyber security

– IT policies

Education

– Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai

Certification, Strategic Leadership (June 2021-Jul 2021)

– IBM Watson

AI, ML (2020)

– Indian School of Business

Digital Transformation (2020)

– Amity University

MBA, IT (2011-2012)

– National Institute of Information Technology

Computer Certification in System Management (1996-1999)

– Ludlow Castle

General Business Administration and Management (1990-1993)

Skills

– Vendor management

– IT operations

– Team management

– ERP

– Social collaboration

– IT management

– IT strategy

This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.