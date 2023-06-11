spot_img
In FocusPeople

Tech icon of the week: Rajesh Verma, Indian Terrain Fashions

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
13
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Rajesh Verma, Vice President-Information Technology, Indian Terrain Fashions this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58 percent of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Rajesh Verma
Rajesh Verma is an industry veteran with over 20 years of IT leadership experience including oversight of project implementations, infrastructure, application development & support, cyber security & IT policies. Over these years, he has worked as CTO/CIO/Head IT and has been dedicated to customer satisfaction with focused delivery of technical solutions. He is a proven leader in directing operations, maintenance, and support of complex systems. Develops creative business solutions, leveraging diverse methodologies and delivering engineering solutions for leading organizations. Highly adept in request for proposal development, technology needs assessments and staff training.

Roles & Responsibilities
– Project implementation
– Infrastructure
– Application development
– Application support
– Cyber security
– IT policies

Education
– Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai
Certification, Strategic Leadership (June 2021-Jul 2021)
– IBM Watson
AI, ML (2020)
– Indian School of Business
Digital Transformation (2020)
– Amity University
MBA, IT (2011-2012)
– National Institute of Information Technology
Computer Certification in System Management (1996-1999)
– Ludlow Castle
General Business Administration and Management (1990-1993)

Skills
– Vendor management
– IT operations
– Team management
– ERP
– Social collaboration
– IT management
– IT strategy

This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.

spot_img
Latest News
In FocusIndiaretailing Bureau -

Tech icon of the week: Rajgopal Nayak, Metro Brands Ltd.

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Rajgopal Nayak, Chief Technology Officer, Metro Brands...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In