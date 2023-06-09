spot_img
Selena Gomez to bring her brand Rare Beauty to India this June

From 15 June, 12am onwards, Rare Beauty will be exclusively available at Sephora in India across channels

New Delhi: Pop star Selena Gomez will launch her brand Rare Beauty in India on 15 June, Gomez announced on Instagram through Rare Beauty’s official handle on 2 June.

The brand is making its foray into the Indian market in partnership with Sephora India. The brand will be exclusively available at Sephora in India across channels (in-store and offline), according to the brand’s post.

On the same day, the Instagram account of Sephora India too added to the buzz by revealing the same news.

Source: https://www.rarebeauty.com/

“You asked, we delivered. @rarebeauty by @selenagomez arrives in-stores and online at sephora.nnnow.com on June 15. This is makeup made to feel good in without hiding what makes you unique,” Sephora India posted on Instagram.

L-R: Mrunal Panchal and Selena Gomez. Image source: Mrunal Panchal’s instagram

Joining in the buzz, was Indian beauty blogger Mrunal Panchal, who wrote, “So happy to announce that Rare Beauty is launching in India!!!! Exclusively on Sephora India!!! On 15th June,” on her Instagram handle.

Recently, Panchal was invited to New York by Rare Beauty for the launch of the brand’s latest product Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil along with other international beauty bloggers.

Founded in 2019, Rare Beauty offers a wide range of products, including face mist, bronzer, blush, luminizer, primer, blotting paper, sunscreen and setting powder among other products.

Rare Beauty is currently present in seven countries, including Canada, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom and United States. By the end of this month, with its launch in India, the number will go up to eight.

The brand believes in breaking down unrealistic standards of perfection and with Rare Beauty, Selena aims to leave an impact by teaching people to stop comparing themselves with others.

“Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself. I’ve stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me,” Gomez is quoted saying on the brand’s website.

Global beauty chain Sephora offers a wide range of classic and emerging brands in makeup, skincare, fragrance, body care and hair care categories from around the world. It is a French retailer of multinational personal care and beauty products with nearly 340 brands, including its own private label, Sephora Collection, according to media sources.

The multi-brand beauty products chain, owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, entered India in partnership with Arvind Fashion Ltd. Recently, Reliance Retail attempted to get its hands on Sephora’s India business. However, according to media reports, the talks got derailed as there was a conflict of interest with Reliance launching its own retail beauty platform Tira, which directly competes with Sephora and others in the category including SS Beauty and Nykaa.

