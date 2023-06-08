McDonald’s West and South signs NTR Jr as brand ambassador 

McDonald’s India has released a new television commercial introducing NTR Jr as its brand ambassador

New Delhi: McDonald’s India (West and South) has onboarded Tollywood actor NTR Jr as its brand ambassador, the brand announced in a press release on Thursday.

To introduce him as the new brand ambassador, the brand has also launched a TV commercial conceptualized by DDB Mudra featuring the actor, in which he is seen promoting McDonald’s new introduction, McSpicy Chicken Sharers.

“We are ecstatic to have NTR Jr join the McDonald’s India family as our brand ambassador. His incredible on-screen presence, charismatic personality, and relatability among the youth and families complement our vibrant brand and new offering very well,” said Arvind R.P., chief marketing officer, McDonald’s India (West and South).

“I’m happy to join McDonalds’s (W&S) as their brand ambassador for McSpicy Chicken Sharers! It is an iconic brand that resonates with millions of people across the world, and to be a part of this journey feels amazing. I have always believed in collaborating and sharing, and the McSpicy Chicken Sharers speaks volumes about this spirit – #DontExplainDontShare,” said NTR Jr.

McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India markets are operated by Westlife Foodworld Limited through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL). Launch in 1996 in India, the brand currently operates 341 (as of December 31, 2022) McDonald’s restaurants across 52 cities in the states of Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Union Territory of Puducherry.