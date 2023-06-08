CaratLane opens new outlet in Chennai

The new store is located at Jawahar Nagar, Perambur, Chennai in Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru: Omni-channel jewellery brand CaratLane – a Tanishq Partnership, has launched a new store in Chennai, a company official wrote on social media. The new store is located at Jawahar Nagar, Perambur, Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

“New Store Alert! CaratLane – A Tanishq Partnership now at Perambur,” wrote Deepika Khare, national head, business development at CaratLane & Shaya on LinkedIn while posting pictures of the new store.

Recently, CaratLane also opened stores at Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu), Vashi and Kharghar near Mumbai in Maharashtra, Anand and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Kota in Rajasthan, Jasola in New Delhi and Hennur in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

CaratLane was established in 2008 by Mithun Sacheti and Srinivasa Gopalan as an online jewellery brand that offers rings, earrings, bracelets, bangles and solitaires.

In July 2016, Tata Group invested in the company through its subsidiary Titan. The partnership was aimed at working towards a mission to offer customers jewellery and an enhanced shopping experience. Currently, the brand has over 227 stores in 88 cities across the country.

CaratLane ended the fiscal year 2023 on a high, crossing Rs 2,000 crore in revenue, while the category saw a huge slowdown in customer sentiment towards the end of the last quarter. Read more about it here.