‘Doubling Retailers’ Incomes Through Focus On Beverages Sector’ by Hansa Research

‘Doubling Retailers’ Incomes Through Focus On Beverages Sector’ report by market research agency Hansa Research elaborates on how the country is planning to become the beverage capital of the world.

The report focuses on the beverages industry in India specifically non-alcoholic ready-to-drink segment. The report points out key challenges faced by companies and supply chain partners due to low revenue from this sector.

The report also elucidates how the Government of India (GOI) can create a conducive environment for the economy to grow. Finally, it provides a critique of the industry from a consumer lens.

Key findings of the report are as follows:

Currently, the non-alcoholic beverages segment contributes to about 11% revenue of a retailer and less than 1% revenue of the Government basis.

The key reason for low revenue from the segment is the presence of informal retailers and counterfeit products and around 80% of the beverages (non-alcoholic) sector is non-corporate/informal.

In terms of jobs, the non-alcoholic beverage sector, directly and indirectly, generated 2,78,970 jobs in 2018-19, which is 0.06% of the national employment.

