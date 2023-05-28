Tech icon of the week: Neeraj Singh, Stellium Inc

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Neeraj Singh, advisory board member, Stellium Inc this week

Today's CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver's seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)'s "State of the CIO Study 2022," 58 percent of workers outside of IT describe their company's CIO as a "strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations."

Neeraj Singh

Neeraj Singh is fascinated by the transformative times that people are going through in India, the intersection of technology and consumer, the Millennial decade, building exceptional teams of people, and embracing the new normal.

Roles & Responsibilities

– IT strategy

– Planning

– Business strategy

– Cost optimisation

– Team management

Education

– Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

M. Tech Computer Science

– Delhi University

MSc Physics

Awards

– MD’s Special Recognition for Long Service Contribution – 2019

Associated with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

– SAP Ace award 2014 – Best run award in ERP

Associated with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

– CIO of the year award in 2006-07

Associated with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

– ABG Best Business Case Award – Driving IT for Business Result

Associated with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

Career History & Experience

– Stellium Inc

Advisory Board Member

April 2022- present

– Eko Infomatics Solutions Pvt Ltd

Advisor

Feb 2022- present

– Mindful Automations

Advisor

Feb 2022- present

– Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

CIO, President

Apr 1998- Jan 2020

– Hindustan Unilever Limited

Senior Systems Manager

May 1992- Mar 1998

– PwC India

Senior Consultant

Oct 1989- Apr 1992

– UB Group

Senior System Analyst

Jan 1984- Oct 1989

