DLF Luxury Malls to host its annual Luxury Shopping Festival

DLF group is hosting its annual Luxury Shopping Festival from May 25th to June 9th at DLF Emporio and The Chanakya

New Delhi: Shopping centre group DLF Luxury Malls is hosting its annual Luxury Shopping

Festival from May 25 th to June 9 th at DLF Emporio and The Chanakya. The two week festival is offering an opportunity to its visitors to win gifts on a minimum shopping of Rs 50,000 and the highest spender during the festival will be rewarded with an all-expense-paid three days vacation for two at Cape Weligama in Sri Lanka.

Furthermore, DLF Emporio is collaborating with BMW Excellence Club to create a luxurious shopping experience for the club’s members over an evening of showcasing the latest collection of their in-house brands.

DLF Emporio is located at Vasant Kunj in New Delhi and it offers designer and luxury

merchandise, lifestyle products and services under its roof. Premium brands that are available at the mall, include Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Dior, Bottega Veneta, Bvlgari, Cartier, Jimmy Choo, Ferragamo, etc.

The mall also has an in-house lounge, Caf E, which offers the shoppers with contemporary

ambience with live piano music while they sip on their beverages.

The Chanakya is located at Diplomatic Enclave in New Delhi and it houses a variety of flagship boutiques of celebrated international luxury brands such as Hermes, Chanel, Tiffany & Co., Brunello Cucinelli, Rolex, Ralph Lauren, and others along with renowned Indian Luxury brands such as Anita Dongre Grassroot, Janavi India, Perona, Ranna Gill etc.

The mall is also home to restaurants like Caf C, MKT and Royal China.

DLF is a realty firm and it has developed more than 153 real estate projects and developed an area in excess of 330 million square feet. The group has an annuity portfolio of over 40 million square feet.

The company has 215 million sq. ft. of development potential across residential and commercial segment. Recently the group announced that it has reduced its net debt by 73% to Rs 721 crore in the last fiscal on better sales amid strong housing demand, read more about it here.