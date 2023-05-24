Select Citywalk to host the third edition of Korea Fair

The fair will feature Korean beauty brands, drama, and cuisine among other aspects of the country

New Delhi: Saket-based Select Citywalk Mall is hosting Korea Fair from 1 to 4 June 2023 featuring Korean beauty (K-Beauty) brands, the mall announced on social media.

“Mark your calendars and prepare to be captivated by the enchanting allure of K-Beauty at the Korea Fair at Select CITYWALK from 1st to 4th June!,” the mall said in a LinkedIn post from its official handle.

The mall also tagged ‘Kotra, New Delhi’ in its post, which is a Korean trade-investment promotion agency dedicated to creating new export markets and increasing Korea’s trade value, according to Kotra, New Delhi’s LinkedIn profile.

Kotra too is promoting the fair on its LinkedIn handle through videos and other content formats. As per a video posted by Kotra, the fair will feature a variety of skincare brands, including Centella, Idenel, Nolahour, Luub, and Commonlabs among others.

According to Kotra, visitors can also buy K-Pop-themed stationery items at the fair.

According to another post by Kotra, shared on Tuesday, visitors can also watch their favourite Korean dramas while enjoying Korean snacks at the Korea Fair 2023. The agency posted a video with the post, displaying the snacks that will be served at the fair.

This is the third edition of the Korea Fair, hosted by the mall; it also hosted a similar themed fair in 2021 and 2022.

Select Citywalk is a 1.3 million sq. ft. shopping center and it is a part of an overall complex of 54 acres that comprises three floors of office space, six-screen, two gold class and four premier class PVR Cinemas, and approx. 1 lakh sq. ft. of serviced apartments.