Dessert brand Scuzo opens 2nd outlet in Andhra Pradesh

Located at Rajahmundry, the new store is its 2nd store in Andhra Pradesh and 11th store pan India

 Bengaluru: Dessert brand Scuzo Ice ‘O’ Magic has launched its second outlet in Andhra Pradesh at Rajahmundry, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

“The people of Andhra Pradesh are no strangers to their fondness for sweets and desserts, thus opening another Scuzo Ice ‘O’ magic in the region was quite obvious,” said Gagan Anand, founder of Scuzo Ice ‘O’ Magic.

Scuzo claims to be India’s first live popsicle concept store. The new store offers popsicles, gelato, shakes, pancakes, and multiple ice cream flavours. Its products can also be ordered on food delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy.

The brand will introduce new desserts that are specific to the location and will also contribute to society by participating in charitable activities that will benefit the old age homes and Skill India programs etc, the release added.

According to the release, Scuzo is planning to launch three more outlets in Gurgaon, Faridabad, and Vijayawada soon.

Founded in September 2020 by Gagan Anand, Scuzo launched its first flagship store in Netaji Subhash Place, New Delhi. Today, the company operates 11 stores in India and is aiming to open over 100 outlets pan India by 2024 with its franchise and company-owned networks, the release added.

