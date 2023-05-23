Tata CLiQ Luxury celebrates 7th anniversary with CLiQ CLiQ sale

The customers will be able to avail of offers from 24 May – 4 June on global and Indian luxury and premium brands across categories

Mumbai: Tata CLiQ Luxury, a luxury lifestyle platform, has announced its annual CLiQ CLiQ Sale, which is scheduled from 24 May to 4 June 2023 to commemorate its seventh anniversary, the company announced in a press release. The 11-day sale will have offers on a curated range of global and Indian luxury and premium brands across categories such as accessories, apparel, art, eyewear, fragrances, footwear, handbags, home, jewellery, kids, watches, and more.

“The CLiQ CLiQ sale is our flagship event that marks our 7th-anniversary celebration, and this year, we have also taken the opportunity to introduce the concept of The Unhurried Sale. We invite customers to embrace the joy of slow luxury by taking their time to browse and shop for products that speak the most to them,” Gitanjali Saxena, chief business officer, Tata CLiQ Luxury, said.

The platform is offering customers a wide range of summer assortment of coveted brands like Calvin Klein, GANT, Tommy Hilfiger, and True Religion in apparel and ALDO, Hoka, Geox, and Steve Madden in footwear. In the kids’ category, leading brands such as Boss Kids, Choupette, DKNY, and Marc Jacobs will also have exciting offers.

Furthermore, the Indiluxe boutique on Tata CLiQ Luxury, which features well-known Indian premium and luxury brands such as Masaba and Ritu Kumar, will have exclusive offers, along with Fab India and Taneira. Brands like Andamen and Terra Luna in the menswear section, The Alternate and Oceedee in footwear, Beej and Nappa Dori in accessories, and Ahilya Jewels and Monk Story in the jewellery category will also have offers.

Launched in 2016, Tata CLiQ is Tata Group’s multi-brand phygital e-commerce platform that offers a wide collection of clothing, accessories, footwear, beauty and lifestyle options from premium brands across India.