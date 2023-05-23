spot_img
FashionFashion & LifestyleLatest News

Tata CLiQ Luxury celebrates 7th anniversary with CLiQ CLiQ sale

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
1
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The customers will be able to avail of offers from  24 May – 4 June on global and Indian luxury and premium brands across categories

Mumbai: Tata CLiQ Luxury, a luxury lifestyle platform, has announced its annual CLiQ CLiQ Sale, which is scheduled from 24 May  to 4 June 2023 to commemorate its seventh anniversary, the company announced in a press release. The 11-day sale will have offers on a curated range of global and Indian luxury and premium brands across categories such as accessories, apparel, art, eyewear, fragrances, footwear, handbags, home, jewellery, kids, watches, and more.

“The CLiQ CLiQ sale is our flagship event that marks our 7th-anniversary celebration, and this year, we have also taken the opportunity to introduce the concept of The Unhurried Sale. We invite customers to embrace the joy of slow luxury by taking their time to browse and shop for products that speak the most to them,”  Gitanjali Saxena, chief business officer, Tata CLiQ Luxury, said.

The platform is offering customers a wide range of summer assortment of coveted brands like Calvin Klein, GANT, Tommy Hilfiger, and True Religion in apparel and ALDO, Hoka, Geox, and Steve Madden in footwear. In the kids’ category, leading brands such as Boss Kids, Choupette, DKNY, and Marc Jacobs will also have exciting offers.

Furthermore, the Indiluxe boutique on Tata CLiQ Luxury, which features well-known Indian premium and luxury brands such as Masaba and Ritu Kumar, will have exclusive offers, along with Fab India and Taneira. Brands like Andamen and Terra Luna in the menswear section, The Alternate and Oceedee in footwear, Beej and Nappa Dori in accessories, and Ahilya Jewels and Monk Story in the jewellery category will also have offers.

Launched in 2016, Tata CLiQ is Tata Group’s multi-brand phygital e-commerce platform that offers a wide collection of clothing, accessories, footwear, beauty and lifestyle options from premium brands across India.

spot_img
Latest News
Beauty & WellnessIndiaretailing Bureau -

Boddess onboards leading global beauty brands as part of retail expansion

Boddess aspires to transform the way people discover beauty and grooming by combining experiential retail, virtual technology and the...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In