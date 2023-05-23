Spread across 215 sq. ft. the store is located at the domestic terminal of the Netaji Subhash Chandra International Airport, Kolkata

Bengaluru: Luxmi Tea Company has launched its first Makaibari flagship store titled The Tasting Room at Netaji Subhash Chandra International Airport, Kolkata, the tea retailer said in a press release on Monday. Spread across 215 sq. ft., the store is located at the domestic terminal of the airport.

“Though we have a store at the Bagdogra airport, this is our first major retail tea store in a metropolitan airport. We intend to open similar stores where people enjoy the finest tea,” said Rudra Chatterjee, managing director, Luxmi Tea Group.

“While visualizing how I wanted the store to be, I wanted people to get a small taste of a tea bungalow living room in the middle of a bustling airport. Now that it is up and running, it truly reminds me of how an estate manager would entertain guests at his Burra bungalow – warm, intimate yet spectacular,” added Chatterjee.

Makaibari tea estate is a tea garden in the Kurseong subdivision of the Darjeeling district in West Bengal. The interior of the store is inspired by Bengal’s architectural heritage and the history of Makaibari.

The store offers a variety of tea blends and also showcases tea wares sourced from local ceramists who collaborated with Luxmi Estates.

Kolkata-based Luxmi Tea Group was established in 1912 by PC Chatterjee as an act of defiance against British colonial rule, with the aim to make tea a tool in the Satyagraha movement. The group claims to own estates spanning 50,000 acres across India and Africa.