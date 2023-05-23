spot_img
Ethos Watch Boutiques opens outlet in Gujarat

Nehal Gautam
Ethos watch boutique in Surat, Gujarat
Spread across 3,650 sq. ft., the boutique is located at Solaris The Address, Piplod, Surat in Gujarat

Mumbai: Luxury and premium watch retailer Ethos launched its latest watch boutique in Surat, Gujarat, the company announced on social media. Spread across 3,650 sq. ft., the outlet is located at Solaris The Address, Surat-Dumas Road, Piplod, Surat.

“We’re delighted to announce the grand opening of our newest boutique in Surat. Spread across 3,650 square feet, our boutique in Solaris The Address is the largest luxury watch boutique in Gujarat. Come and explore the finest timepieces from the world’s best luxury watchmakers,” Ethos Watch Boutiques announced in a LinkedIn post.

Ethos Ltd. is a multi-brand luxury watch boutique chain founded in 2003 by Yasho Saboo. Currently, the retailer is present in 22 cities across India with 56 stores. Recently, the company entered into brand agreements with the Swiss watchmaker Laurent Ferrier to be its exclusive retail partner for the Indian market.

The brand launched its multi-brand boutique in Siliguri, West Bengal in February 2023. The store is spread across an area of 941 sq. ft. and is located at ML Acropolis Mall in the city. Read more about it here.

