New Delhi: Multi-brand beauty retailer House of Beauty – Boddess has onboarded leading global brands Etude House, Dermalogica Cosrx, Klairs, Valentino, Ralph Lauren, Azzaro and OGX as part of its robust retail expansion plans. These global brands will bring with them a host of product categories and SKUs at Boddess’ offline and online stores.

The brand aspires to transform the way people discover beauty and grooming by combining experiential retail, virtual technology and the finest brands from across the world. Through personalized product curations and latest gadgets, Boddess Beauty aims to redefine the experience of the beauty customer and elevate their commitment to beauty to a lifelong relationship.

Commenting on the association, Ritika Sharma, founder and chief executive officer of House of Beauty under which the Boddess brand resides, said “There is no doubt today that homegrown skincare brands are disrupting the beauty space in India. At the same time, we are witnessing a new phenomenon: demand for global beauty products from Tier 2 and 3 cities.”

He further added, “We are thrilled to welcome these new brands to our store as well as on our online platform and are glad to offer the Indian consumers the best from the world of K-beauty and other internationally renowned brands.”

Paul Lee, managing director, AmorePacific India added to this saying, “We are encouraged by the appreciation and overwhelming response that Etude has received from its consumers from different parts of India now. We are excited to open at the Boddess store in Ambience Mall. This will be Etude’s second multi-brand outlet and its first in Delhi.”

Etude House is a South Korean cosmetic brand owned by Amore Pacific. COSRX was

founded in 2013 as a popular Korean skincare brand, with products making significant online ripples among the international skincare community and customers reporting fantastic, tangible results.

Pushkaraj Shenai, Head, ProBeauty Brands, Unilever said on the association: “We are very happy to partner with Boddess to bring the globally loved and renowned Dermalogica products to the new host of discerning customers.”

Jua Lee, Team Leader, Wish Company (Dear Klairs) added, “We are thrilled to partner with Boddess Beauty as we continue to drive dynamic growth for Klairs, in India. With this platform, we see an amazing opportunity to expand into new and existing markets and introduce consumers to the world of Korean Skincare.”

Klairs – a vegan and eco-friendly Korean skincare brand for sensitive skin. It was launched in 2010 in Seoul, Korea, and focuses on developing functional products for sensitive skin. The brand is now foraying into India through the Boddess Beauty platform.

Aside from this, Boddess Beauty is also onboarding OGX, a premium Korean haircare brand, with a range of shampoos and conditioners that provides customised haircare for individuals.

What Research Says

Studies state that the beauty D2C space is expected to continue its reign till at least 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27%. There is a huge market for global beauty products especially Korean brands in India and Boddess Beauty has leveraged this to offer a curated assortment of the best global and home-grown beauty brands.

With the ever-changing business dynamics of direct-to-consumer and e-commerce, along

with express deliveries and digital media, global brands have become more accessible to

mass consumers. In a hyper-competitive market, the quest for strategic advancement in

connecting brands with their target customers is endless. As per Boddess Beauty, Omnichannel retail and a digital-first approach are the way forward, which existing and established brands are leveraging extensively.