3 PL logistics player Shadowfax joins ONDC

Through ONDC, Shadowfax will offer logistic services in more than 700 cities across India

New Delhi: Shadowfax, a third-party logistics platform, joins ONDC to provide last-minute delivery, the company announced in a release. After successful operations in 50 cities, the company is all set to expand to more than 1200 cities.

“We are pleased to join ONDC to expand our services across the country to more customers and businesses. Providing the best logistics experience to our customers has always been our goal, and joining ONDC is a major step towards achieving it. This is a significant milestone in the development of technology-enabled logistics services in India, and we believe it is a crucial component of the e-commerce growth journey,” said Praharsh Chandra, co-founder and chief business officer of Shadowfax.

“We are excited to have Shadowfax offer its end-to-end logistics solutions to businesses and individuals across India, on the ONDC network. With our complementary strengths in logistics and technology respectively, we are confident that we can create tremendous value for businesses of all sizes across India,” said T Koshy, managing director & chief executive officer of ONDC.

Launched in 2015 by IIT Delhi alumni Abhishek Bansal, Vaibhav Khandelwal, Praharsh Chandra, and Gaurav Jaithliya, Shadowfax is an on-demand tech-enabled instant logistics platform. It is a B2B2C platform that caters to multiple categories including food delivery, grocery delivery, quick commerce, multi-city e-commerce fulfillment, and reverse logistics on a single platform.

The company has more than 1.3 lakh monthly transacting delivery partners and delivers more than 15 lakh orders daily in more than 10,000 pin codes.

Incorporated on 31 December 2021, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a Section 8 company, is an initiative of the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce, Government of India to penetrate e-commerce in India.