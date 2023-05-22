Pret A Manger opens second outlet in Mumbai

The outlet is located at Phoenix Palladium Mall, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel in Mumbai. Its first outlet in the city is at Maker Maxity in April 2023

Mumbai: Pret A Manger, the UK-based freshly made food and organic coffee chain has opened its latest outlet at Phoenix Palladium Mall, a company official announced on social media.

“Pret A Manger now open at Phoenix Palladium,” wrote Saurabh Garg, assistant general manager-leasing, The Phoenix Mills Ltd. on LinkedIn.

This is the chain’s second outlet in the city.

Pret A Manger has entered India in partnership with Reliance Brands Limited (RBL). The brand announced its partnership with RBL last year and opened its first outlet on 21 April 2023 at Maker Maxity in Mumbai. Spread across 2,567 sq. ft., the shop offers customers a wide range of freshly made sandwiches, baguettes, salads, and soups, as well as a variety of organic coffee, tea, shakes, and smoothie options.

RBL is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle. Its current portfolio of brand partnerships comprises Armani Exchange, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Clarks, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Emporio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, G- Star Raw, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, among others. RBL today operates 2,126 doors split into 868 stores and 1,258 shop-in-shops in India.

Pret A Manger opened in London in 1986. It currently has shops in the UK, US, Hong Kong, France, Dubai, Switzerland, Brussels, Singapore, and Germany.