Barbershop chain Truefitt & Hill launches its 4th outlet in Bengaluru

Located at Koramangala, the 1,800 sq. ft. store is the brand’s 32nd outlet in India

Bengaluru: British barbershop chain Truefitt & Hill has launched its 32nd outlet in the country in Bengaluru, the company said in a press release on Sunday. Located at Koramangala, the new outlet is spread across 1800 sq ft of real estate.

The store was inaugurated by Niranjan Mukundan (Paralympian 2020) along with Prannay Dokkania, managing director of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd; Pratyush Kumar and Jainendra Kumar, franchise owners, Truefitt & Hill, Koramangala.

An Indian firm Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. acquired the master franchise to start Truefitt & Hill salons in India in 2014 and has inaugurated 31 luxury barbershops across more than 15 cities in India.

“The growth of the luxury grooming market is a testament to the increasing awareness of the benefits of personal care and grooming in modern society. With Koramangala being an upmarket area and a retail paradise for HNIs and UNHIs, it is a perfect location for a luxe brand like ours,” said Shreekrishna Gupta, chairman of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd.

The brand already has three barbershops in Bengaluru at Lavelle Road, Indiranagar, and Sadashivnagar.

“Over the past decade, there has been a significant shift in men’s perception towards grooming. With a strong emphasis on superior quality and innovative approach, we have successfully positioned ourselves as a brand that deeply connects with contemporary Indian men,” said Dokkania, managing director of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd.

The opening of the new store aligns with the company’s strategy of establishing 50 luxury barber shops across 30 cities in the Indian subcontinent by March 2025, the release added.

“Our partnership with Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. represents an exciting opportunity to bring the royal grooming experience to a wider consumer base. We’re uniquely positioned to add value to the men’s luxury grooming connoisseurs in this part of the city,” said Kumar, franchise owner, Truefitt & Hill, Koramangala.

The new store features three royal suites, barber stations with four chairs, and valet parking. In addition to the grooming services for men, Truefitt & Hill also offers men’s grooming essentials including shampoo, serum, aftershave balm, bath and shower products, and colognes which are made in England.

Founded in 1805 by William Francis Truefitt, the salon chain has been recognized as the world’s oldest barbershop by the Guinness Book of World Records. The founder styled himself as a hairdresser to the British Royal Court and served monarchs of Great Britain through nine consecutive reigns.