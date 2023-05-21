Tech icon of the week: Manish Mamtani, Compass Group

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Manish Mamtani, chief information officer, Compass Group this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58 percent of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Manish Mamtani

Manish Mamtani is an energetic, intuitive, and performance-driven information technology veteran with over 20 years of experience. He has a successful track record of partnering with businesses, infl uencing their outcomes, and meeting their expectations. He has been able to successfully deliver excellent results for business and has successfully sphere headed large programs across the globe by practicing a very eff ective and non bureaucratic governance framework that has been built with his rich experience to manage this entire life cycle.

Roles & Responsibilities

– Development of IT infrastructure strategy

– Business Continuity Planning

– Solution Designing

– Setting up IT operations

– IT pricing

Education

National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

Bachelor of Engineering, Electrical & Electronics

(1987-1991)



Skills

– IT strategy

– Vendor management

– Outsourcing

– Program management

– Service delivery

– IT operations

– PMO

– Governance

– Pre-sales

Career History & Experience

– Compass Group

Chief Information Offi cer

Oct 2015 – present

– APAC IS&T Infrastructure Programme

Manager

Oct 2014 – present

– Bharti Airtel Limited

– Senior VP & Head of IT Governance, PMO

Jan 2009 – Oct 2014

VP & CIO – West & International Operations

May 2008 – Jan 2009

– GENPACT

Vice President & IT Leader – Genpact Wachovia account

Nov 2005 – April 2007

– GECIS

Assistant Vice President

May 2001 – Oct 2005

– American Express

Team Leader

1997 – 2001

– Pertech Computers Limited

Territory Support Manager

May 1991 – July 1997

This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.