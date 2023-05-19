U.S. Polo Assn., 4ocean renew sustainability partnership

The current goal of the partnership between U.S. Polo Assn. and the ocean cleaning company 4ocean is to remove 150,000 pounds of trash from the world’s oceans from now through 2024

Bengaluru: Clothing company U.S. Polo Assn. and global ocean cleanup company 4ocean have extended sustainability partnership with a goal to remove 150,000 pounds of trash from the world’s oceans through the 4ocean poundplus services, from now through 2024, the companies said in a joint release.

This partnership is a component of U.S. Polo Assn.’s sustainability initiative USPA Life which works towards improving the impact of clothing business on the environment.

“It’s inspiring to see a company take such a proactive approach to sustainability that will have a measurable impact on the ocean. U.S. Polo Assn. committing to 2.5 times the amount of trash and plastic they pulled last year is a bold move,” said Alex Schulze, co-founder of 4ocean.

U.S. Polo Assn. and 4ocean’s partnership began in early 2021 and it led to the removal of 60,000 pounds of plastic from the ocean, rivers, and coastlines with the help of 88 crew members and seven ocean vessels, with most of the waste being pulled in Indonesia across six specific beaches.

“U.S. Polo Assn. has been taking a global and holistic approach to our long-term sustainability journey with initiatives like our 4ocean partnership and USPA Life,” said J. Michael Prince, president of USPA Global Licensing Inc.

“We have been working diligently to improve our global footprint through products that are better for the environment and through partnerships with organizations like 4ocean that share our mission and vision for a sustainable future,” added Prince.

4ocean was also the official sustainability partner of U.S. Open Polo Championship final, collecting plastic and trash from the sold-out event in April at the USPA National Polo Center.

Florida-based 4ocean was founded in 2017 by Alex Schulze and Andrew Cooper to retail fashion accessories made of recycled materials, as well as apparel from materials that are environmentally and socially responsibly sourced.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the non-profit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States Founded in 1981, the initial launch of the brand was in the United States and quickly spread into Mexico, South America. The international market was developed soon after, first in Japan, China, Taiwan, Europe, Middle East and India.