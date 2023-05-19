Inorbit Mall Malad to collaborate with Sony Pictures for a Spider-Verse-themed celebration

The mall brings 19 days of Spider-Verse-themed celebrations through ‘Summer Bash with Spiderman.’ Over 2000 Spiderman merchandise items and 200 free tickets to the movie are on offer

Mumbai: Inorbit Mall Malad has planned a 19-day Spider-Verse-themed celebration for all Spiderman fans from May 19 to June 4, 2023, in the run-up to the release of the movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the company announced in a press release.

Through the 19 days of the ‘Summer Bash with Spiderman’, the mall will hand over 2000 Spiderman merchandise items and over 200 free movie tickets to lucky winners. The mall has also collaborated with Sony Pictures for the Spider-Verse anti-gravity set-up and a city-exclusive meet-and-greet for fans with Spiderman that will go live on May 27-28, 2023.

Visitors can participate in an array of games and activities like the Spiderman Carpet, Popsicle Art, Spiderman Jigsaw, Spiderman Maze Game, Magnetic WebDarts, Spiderman Bingo and Ring the Web.

On weekends, visitors can participate in workshops including the Make Your Own Spiderman Mask, Sketching Workshop, Spiderman Finger Puppet-making, DIY Spiderman Crafts, making Spidey 3D Wall Hangings and Spidey CubeArt.

Inorbit Mall Malad was the first mall launched under the Inorbit Malls umbrella by K Raheja Corp. Launched in 2004, the mall is one of the oldest operational malls in Mumbai, with a total retail area of 3.58 lakh sq. ft. The mall has over 146 brands and is known for its expansive open parking space and an open-air Garden Court area that witnesses events and concerts throughout the year. The mall often treats its visitors with engaging events. Last year, Inorbit Mall, Malad had organized a meet and greet session with Spiderman and a dance performance by kids from Kevinda Dance Academy as a part of its Christmas celebration. Read more about it here.