spot_img
FashionFashion & LifestyleLatest NewsStore Launches

Azorte opens store at Amanora Mall

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
24
0
Azorte store, Amanora Mall, Pune in Maharashtra
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Spanning 25,000 sq. ft., the latest Azorte store offers an extensive selection of apparel, beauty products, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children

Mumbai: Azorte, a premium fashion and lifestyle store chain by Reliance Retail, inaugurated its new store at Amanora Mall, Hadapsar in Pune, Maharashtra, the brand announced in a release on Thursday. Spanning 25,000 sq. ft., the latest store offers an extensive selection of apparel, beauty products, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children.

The addition of the brand’s store to the mall is part of its initiative to reinvent itself.

“The Amanora Makeover initiative was launched to enhance the retail experience for customers by introducing a fresh and modern approach. The West Block of the mall, which underwent rejuvenation, is now open to the public, boasting a new ambience and appearance. An important milestone in this initiative is the grand launch of Azorte, a leading fashion brand that introduces a new wave of style and sophistication to the West Block,” said Surjit Singh Rajpurohit, chief executive officer, Amanora Mall.

Reliance Retail launched Azorte in September 2022 with its first offline store in Bengaluru. The second store of the premium fashion brand was opened at Nexus Seawoods Mall, Navi Mumbai in November 2022. The third store at Sarath City Capital Mall, Kondapur, Telangana opened shortly after. The company aims to open over 200 stores in three years, it shared in a release announcing its first Azorte store.

Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd. owns and operates fashion and lifestyle brands including Reliance Trends, Avantra by Trends, Azorte, Fashion Factory, and Centro. The company also has a portfolio of over 50 international brands such as Armani, Burberry, Diesel, Gas, Marks & Spencer, Superdry, Brooks Brothers, and Steve Madden.

Spread across 1.2 million sq. ft., Amanora Mall is part of a 450-acre special township that started on 18 August 2011.

spot_img
Latest News
MarketingIndiaretailing Bureau -

Inorbit Mall Malad to collaborate with Sony Pictures for a Spider-Verse-themed celebration

The mall brings 19 days of Spider-Verse-themed celebrations through ‘Summer Bash with Spiderman.’ Over 2000 Spiderman merchandise items and...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In