Azorte opens store at Amanora Mall

Mumbai: Azorte, a premium fashion and lifestyle store chain by Reliance Retail, inaugurated its new store at Amanora Mall, Hadapsar in Pune, Maharashtra, the brand announced in a release on Thursday. Spanning 25,000 sq. ft., the latest store offers an extensive selection of apparel, beauty products, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children.

The addition of the brand’s store to the mall is part of its initiative to reinvent itself.

“The Amanora Makeover initiative was launched to enhance the retail experience for customers by introducing a fresh and modern approach. The West Block of the mall, which underwent rejuvenation, is now open to the public, boasting a new ambience and appearance. An important milestone in this initiative is the grand launch of Azorte, a leading fashion brand that introduces a new wave of style and sophistication to the West Block,” said Surjit Singh Rajpurohit, chief executive officer, Amanora Mall.

Reliance Retail launched Azorte in September 2022 with its first offline store in Bengaluru. The second store of the premium fashion brand was opened at Nexus Seawoods Mall, Navi Mumbai in November 2022. The third store at Sarath City Capital Mall, Kondapur, Telangana opened shortly after. The company aims to open over 200 stores in three years, it shared in a release announcing its first Azorte store.

Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd. owns and operates fashion and lifestyle brands including Reliance Trends, Avantra by Trends, Azorte, Fashion Factory, and Centro. The company also has a portfolio of over 50 international brands such as Armani, Burberry, Diesel, Gas, Marks & Spencer, Superdry, Brooks Brothers, and Steve Madden.

Spread across 1.2 million sq. ft., Amanora Mall is part of a 450-acre special township that started on 18 August 2011.