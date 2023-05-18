Zepto sold mangoes worth Rs 60 lakh in a single day, Alphonso was the most sold variant of mango this season with a 30% share of the total sales

New Delhi: Quick commerce platform Zepto delivered mangoes worth Rs 25 crore this summer season (from mid-March to April-end), the brand shared in a release on Wednesday.

Zepto said that it sold mangoes worth Rs 60 lakh in a single day, without revealing further details.

Fresh fruits and vegetables is one of the fastest-growing and critical categories on Zepto, covering over 50% of shopper baskets according to Srinibas Swain, senior vice president and business head, Zepto’s fresh category.

Zepto’s survey revealed that Alphonso was the most sold variant of mango this season with a 30% share of the total sales on Zepto with highest number of orders coming from Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi.

There is also high demand for raw mangoes. So far raw mangoes worth Rs 25 lakh have been sold on the e-commerce platform.

Andhra Pradesh’s specialty Bainganpalli mangoes claimed 25% of the mango sales on Zepto with the highest orders coming from southern cities. Kesar mangoes were the third most in-demand category at 15% of the total sales.

The q-commerce platform has a dedicated section for mangoes on its app and claims to locally source its mangoes from over 1,000 farmers across India.

Zepto sells eight varieties of mangoes including Alphonso, Kesar, Badami, Lalbagh, Totapuri, Dasheri, Chausa, and Malda. It claims that each variety is accompanied by a certification on the app to ensure transparency.

The quick commerce platform was founded in 2021 by Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit Palicha who were 19 years old and 20 years old respectively as of September 2022.

Vohra and Palicha were students at Stanford University, who later dropped out of their computer science course and pursued entrepreneurship, according to a media website.