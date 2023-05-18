Retailers witness 6% sales growth in April 2023

Retail businesses across regions have indicated growth in sales with East and South India signalling growth of 7% each, while West India and North India indicate a growth of 6% and 3% respectively, as per an RAI survey

Bengaluru: Retail businesses across India have witnessed a growth of 6% in April 2023 as compared to the sales levels during the same period in April 2022, records the Retailers Association of India (RAI) in the 39th edition of its Retail Business Survey.

“Retailers witnessed a modest growth of 6% in the month of April 2023. This is possibly explained because they had a super growth of 23% in April 2022 as compared to pre-pandemic period (April 2019) and 41% growth when compared to sales level in April 2021,” said Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive officer of RAI.

“While the growth of 6% in April 2023 vis-à-vis April 2022 is welcome, we will still have to see if the growth can get into double digits. We would await the results for the coming months to draw definitive conclusions,” he added. In categories, quick service restaurants (QSR) reported a growth of 16% followed by food and grocery (15%) as compared to sales levels in April 2022. While furniture and furnishings and consumer durables and electronics (CDIT) showed a growth of 14% and 9% respectively as compared to sales levels in April 2022.

Sports goods category reported a growth of 5% followed by the apparel and clothing sector (4%) as compared to sales levels in April 2022.

Beauty, wellness and personal care sector as well as the jewellery business witnessed the least growth of 1% in April 2023, while the footwear category recorded sales growth of 2%.

As compared to the sales level in April 2022, retail businesses across regions have reported growth in April 2023 with sales in East and South India indicating a growth of 7% each. While West and North India indicate a growth of 6% and 3% respectively.

Launched in 2004, RAI is the apex body which represents offline and online retailers in India.