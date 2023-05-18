spot_img
Latest NewsTechnology

Amazon Web Services to invest $12.7 billion into cloud infrastructure in India

PTI
By PTI
41
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The planned investment in data centre infrastructure in India will support an estimated average of 1,31,700 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs in Indian businesses each year

New Delhi: Cloud computing platform Amazon Web Services (AWS) plans to invest $12.7 billion (Rs 1,05,600 crore) into cloud infrastructure in India by 2030, announced the company on Thursday.

The motive behind this investment is to meet the growing customer demand for cloud services in the country.

The planned investment in data centre infrastructure in India will support an estimated average of 1,31,700 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs in Indian businesses each year, Amazon’s cloud computing unit, AWS said.

Earlier, between 2016 and 2022, the computing company invested $3.7 billion (Rs 30,900 crore) in the country. Furthermore, with this new investment its long-term commitment in India will reach Rs 1,36,500 crore (USD 16.4 billion) by 2030.

“This investment is estimated to contribute Rs 1,94,700 crore (USD 23.3 billion) to India’s total gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030,” said AWS.

AWS has two data centre infrastructure regions in India — the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, launched in 2016, and the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region, launched in November 2022.

“PM Narendra Modi’s Digital India vision is driving expansion of cloud & data centres in India,” said Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Minister of state for electronics and information technology.

He further added, “MeitY is also working on a Cloud and Data Centre Policy to catalyze innovation, sustainability, and growth of India Cloud.”

Puneet Chandok, president of commercial business – AWS India and South Asia at Amazon Web Services India, said the planned investment of Rs 1,05,600 crore by 2030 will “help create more beneficial ripple effects, supporting India on its path to becoming a global digital powerhouse.”

According to AWS, entities such as Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, public healthcare institutions like Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, large Indian enterprises such as Ashok Leyland, Axis Bank, HDFC Life and Titan, small and medium businesses like Havmor, Qube Cinema, and Narayana Nethralaya, and startups like BankBazaar, HirePro, M2P, and Yubi, among others, run their workloads on AWS.

Amazon Web Services India Private Ltd. (AWS India) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc. It provides all invoicing and payment services for accounts based in India. Any AWS account with a Tax Address on their Tax Settings page located in India has been billed by AWS India since April 1, 2016.

spot_img
Latest News
Food ServiceIndiaretailing Bureau -

Swiggy’s food delivery business turns profitable: CEO

Swiggy has become one of the very few global food delivery platforms to achieve profitability in less than nine...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In