Amazon Web Services to invest $12.7 billion into cloud infrastructure in India

New Delhi: Cloud computing platform Amazon Web Services (AWS) plans to invest $12.7 billion (Rs 1,05,600 crore) into cloud infrastructure in India by 2030, announced the company on Thursday.

The motive behind this investment is to meet the growing customer demand for cloud services in the country.

The planned investment in data centre infrastructure in India will support an estimated average of 1,31,700 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs in Indian businesses each year, Amazon’s cloud computing unit, AWS said.

Earlier, between 2016 and 2022, the computing company invested $3.7 billion (Rs 30,900 crore) in the country. Furthermore, with this new investment its long-term commitment in India will reach Rs 1,36,500 crore (USD 16.4 billion) by 2030.

“This investment is estimated to contribute Rs 1,94,700 crore (USD 23.3 billion) to India’s total gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030,” said AWS.

AWS has two data centre infrastructure regions in India — the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, launched in 2016, and the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region, launched in November 2022.

“PM Narendra Modi’s Digital India vision is driving expansion of cloud & data centres in India,” said Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Minister of state for electronics and information technology.

He further added, “MeitY is also working on a Cloud and Data Centre Policy to catalyze innovation, sustainability, and growth of India Cloud.”

Puneet Chandok, president of commercial business – AWS India and South Asia at Amazon Web Services India, said the planned investment of Rs 1,05,600 crore by 2030 will “help create more beneficial ripple effects, supporting India on its path to becoming a global digital powerhouse.”

According to AWS, entities such as Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, public healthcare institutions like Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, large Indian enterprises such as Ashok Leyland, Axis Bank, HDFC Life and Titan, small and medium businesses like Havmor, Qube Cinema, and Narayana Nethralaya, and startups like BankBazaar, HirePro, M2P, and Yubi, among others, run their workloads on AWS.

Amazon Web Services India Private Ltd. (AWS India) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc. It provides all invoicing and payment services for accounts based in India. Any AWS account with a Tax Address on their Tax Settings page located in India has been billed by AWS India since April 1, 2016.

