Online homeware store Wayfair sets up tech centre in India

The company has launched its Technology Development Centre in Bengaluru where it plans to onboard 300 skilled technology employees over the next year

Bengaluru: American home furnishing retailer Wayfair Inc. has entered the Indian market with the launch of its Technology Development Centre (TDC) in Bengaluru, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. Wayfair also plans to onboard 300 skilled technology employees at this centre over the next year.

“World-class talent is key to our growth, and we are excited to be in Bengaluru with its rich network of technical talent,” said Fiona Tan, chief technology officer at Wayfair. “Employees who join our Bengaluru office can expect to work in an entrepreneurial environment with freedom to innovate, with the benefits of being at an established company of over 20 years.”

To lead the new Bengaluru TDC, the company has appointed Rohit Kaila as the head of technology and site leader for Wayfair in India.

“Our establishment of the TDC in Bengaluru will enable us to assemble a team of highly talented and experienced engineers. With its digital talent pool and educational institutions, Bengaluru stands out as our preferred choice,” said Kaila.

As part of its ongoing global talent expansion, Wayfair has established new TDCs in North America over the last year. The company is now venturing into India, targeting the recruitment of tech professionals who can support Wayfair’s business, the release added.

Massachusetts-based Wayfair is an e-commerce platform that sells home improvement products. The company was founded by entrepreneurs Niraj Shah and Steve Conine in August 2002.