spot_img
Home Decor & FurnishingLatest News

Online homeware store Wayfair sets up tech centre in India

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
58
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The company has launched its Technology Development Centre in Bengaluru where it plans to onboard 300 skilled technology employees over the next year

Bengaluru: American home furnishing retailer Wayfair Inc. has entered the Indian market with the launch of its Technology Development Centre (TDC) in Bengaluru, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. Wayfair also plans to onboard 300 skilled technology employees at this centre over the next year.

“World-class talent is key to our growth, and we are excited to be in Bengaluru with its rich network of technical talent,” said Fiona Tan, chief technology officer at Wayfair. “Employees who join our Bengaluru office can expect to work in an entrepreneurial environment with freedom to innovate, with the benefits of being at an established company of over 20 years.”

To lead the new Bengaluru TDC, the company has appointed Rohit Kaila as the head of technology and site leader for Wayfair in India.

“Our establishment of the TDC in Bengaluru will enable us to assemble a team of highly talented and experienced engineers. With its digital talent pool and educational institutions, Bengaluru stands out as our preferred choice,” said Kaila.

As part of its ongoing global talent expansion, Wayfair has established new TDCs in North America over the last year. The company is now venturing into India, targeting the recruitment of tech professionals who can support Wayfair’s business, the release added.

Massachusetts-based Wayfair is an e-commerce platform that sells home improvement products. The company was founded by entrepreneurs Niraj Shah and Steve Conine in August 2002.

spot_img
Latest News
PeoplePTI -

Meta India executive Manish Chopra resigns, fourth major exit in 6 months

Manish Chopra took to LinkedIn to announce his departure. However, he will help in the transition over the next...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In