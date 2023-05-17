spot_img
Meta India executive Manish Chopra resigns, fourth major exit in 6 months

New Delhi: Meta’s director and head of partnerships in India Manish Chopra has quit the company.

He joined the social media giant in January 2019.

Chopra took to LinkedIn to announce his departure. However, he will help in the transition over the next few weeks.

“The recent months have been trying times for everyone in so many ways. I know this team has shown so much care and has helped each other selflessly…I am now looking forward to a new phase in my professional life. I will share more in due course,” he wrote.

Chopra’s departure comes at a time when Meta is seeking significant churn in India. In November last year, Meta’s India head Ajit Mohan quit the company to join rival Snap. Chopra served as the company’s interim head till Sandhya Devanathan took over as Meta’s India head on January 1 this year.

Within days of Mohan’s exit, Abhijit Bose, who was Head of India, WhatsApp, also stepped down after a stint of nearly four years. And so did Rajiv Aggarwal, who was Meta India’s Director of Public Policy.

Earlier in September 2022, Manesh Mahatme quit as the chief of WhatsApp Pay in India.

“Manish has decided to step down from his role in Meta to pursue a new phase in his professional journey. He was a part of the India leadership team for more than 4 years and played a key role in scaling our business and deepening our relationships with creators and businesses,” Devanathan said in a statement.

Meta did not immediately announce his replacement.

“In his role, Manish has made enormous contributions in enabling our priorities in India. We are grateful for his service and wish him the very best for the future.”

“I am grateful to the company for trusting me with building out our efforts to drive growth & engagement across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. I am super proud of the work, the team and I have done to become an ally for creators and businesses around the country. My heartfelt thanks to each and everyone one of you!” Chopra wrote in his LinkedIn post.

He said the team at Meta has shown so much care and has helped each other selflessly.

“At so many moments in one doing one’s very best, I have seen folks embody ‘what would you do, if you were not afraid’, and surpass our wildest dreams,” he said.

 

