Shoppers Stop launches its first premium Home Stop store in Dehradun

The Dehradun store is the tenth Home Stop format store and it features a curated collection of furniture, bedding, bath and kitchen accessories, home decor items, and appliances

Mumbai: Shoppers Stop, a fashion and beauty omnichannel retail chain, has opened its first premium Home Stop format store in Dehradun. The store is located at Centrio Mall, which aims to provide end-to-end home decor solutions under one roof. The mall is also home to a Shoppers Stop store.

The Dehradun store is the tenth Home Stop format store in the country and features a curated collection of furniture, bedding, bath and kitchen accessories, home decor items, and appliances. From Noritake, Ellementry, Meyer, Spaces, Spread, Ddecor, Maspar, Obsessions, Corelle, Wonderchef, FnS, and Webber, to Tiger and Rosemoore, the store features an array of products from leading brands.

“We are excited to bring our premium Home Stop format store to Dehradun, and we look forward to serving customers in the city and surrounding areas. We have curated the store’s product selection to cater to the tastes and preferences of our customers at reasonable prices, and we believe that the store’s opening will be a positive development for the city’s retail landscape,” said Venu Nair, chief executive officer, Shoppers Stop.

Home Stop is a premium home concept store from Shoppers Stop Ltd. Home Stop offers an enormous variety of products across all categories in the home segment including home adornments, bed and bath, furniture, kitchen appliances and accessories, and window fashion among other products. Home Stop carries products from domestic and international brands such as Soulflower, Portico, Spaces, Spirella, Interdesign, Blue Water, Progressive, Norpro, Umbra, Trideau, Joseph & Joseph, OXO, Lock & Lock, Corelle, Wham, Whitmore, Pasabache, Luminarc, Lucaris, and Bohemia Philips.

Shoppers Stop Ltd. is a retailer of fashion and beauty brands established in 1991. Spread across 98 department stores in 52 cities, the company also operates 10 premium home concept stores – Home Stop, 142 Specialty Beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SS Beauty, and 25 Airport doors, occupying an area of 3.9 million sq. ft.