Mondelez appoints Samir Jain as president of India business

PTI
By PTI
New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Confectionary major Mondelez International on Tuesday announced the appointment of Samir Jain as president of India business.

Jain, who will join the company in August, takes over from Deepak Iyer who has been elevated to EVP and President, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) region effective June 5, 2023, Mondelez said in a statement.

Jain will report to Iyer in his new role and will be part of the AMEA Leadership Team representing India.

He joins Mondelez International from Bunge India, where he led the business as managing director for the last 10 years.

“Jain’s CPG experience coupled with cross-functional leadership should help him grow and scale our India business further. With Deepak in his new role as leader of the region and Iyer’s experience, India is well placed to continue to be a growth engine for Mondelez International,” said Maurizio Brusadelli, EVP (executive vice president) and President, AMEA.

Jain worked at Unilever India for more than 17 years in various roles across categories and functions, starting in 1995 as a management trainee.

He left the company in 2012 as the vice president of Laundry Category.

