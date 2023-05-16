Burger King India onboards Fortinet to improve experience, security

In addition, Fortinet will help Burger King offer centralized management and process control across its network of over 330 restaurants across the country

Bengaluru: Fast-food restaurant chain Burger King India has implemented cybersecurity company Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN (software-defined wide area network) Technology to achieve high-performance networking capabilities that streamline operations, increase business agility, and bolster security across its data centers and restaurant locations, the burger chain said in a press release.

“Fortinet Secure SD-WAN enables integrated security and simpler management to allow us to evaluate existing risks and gain better visibility into the applications and types of attacks in our data centers,” said Manoj Gupta, associate vice president – IT, Burger King India.

Fortinet will improve Burger King’s application availability, secure failover connectivity, enhance visibility, provide NGFW (next-generation firewall) advanced threat protection, and offer centralized management and process control across its network of over 330 restaurant locations.

“As companies strive for digital innovation, they are looking for ways to enhance their WAN networks and provide customers with an exceptional user experience, all while ensuring that their networks remain secure from cyber threats. As the threat landscape expands, organizations must prioritize security in any network deployment,” said Vishak Raman, vice president of sales, India, SAARC, SEAHK, and ANZ at Fortinet.

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN has enabled Burger King India to reduce costs and achieve higher bandwidth with lower WAN cost while improving in-store internet availability and addressing connectivity challenges across all restaurants, the release added.

In addition, with its zero-touch provisioning function, the technology has helped Burger King India simplify deployment and connectivity and has helped the restaurant chain achieve a resilient infrastructure with a security incident response strategy in place for future risks.

Burger King India began operating in 2014 as a subsidiary of the multinational chain of hamburger fast food restaurants Burger King. India was the 100th country where Burger King opened a restaurant, and since then, the company has opened over 330 locations throughout the country, the release added.