spot_img
Food & BeverageLatest NewsTechnology

Burger King India onboards Fortinet to improve experience, security

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
34
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

In addition, Fortinet will help Burger King offer centralized management and process control across its network of over 330 restaurants across the country

Bengaluru: Fast-food restaurant chain Burger King India has implemented cybersecurity company Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN (software-defined wide area network) Technology to achieve high-performance networking capabilities that streamline operations, increase business agility, and bolster security across its data centers and restaurant locations, the burger chain said in a press release.

“Fortinet Secure SD-WAN enables integrated security and simpler management to allow us to evaluate existing risks and gain better visibility into the applications and types of attacks in our data centers,” said Manoj Gupta, associate vice president – IT, Burger King India.

Fortinet will improve Burger King’s application availability, secure failover connectivity, enhance visibility, provide NGFW (next-generation firewall) advanced threat protection, and offer centralized management and process control across its network of over 330 restaurant locations.

“As companies strive for digital innovation, they are looking for ways to enhance their WAN networks and provide customers with an exceptional user experience, all while ensuring that their networks remain secure from cyber threats. As the threat landscape expands, organizations must prioritize security in any network deployment,” said Vishak Raman, vice president of sales, India, SAARC, SEAHK, and ANZ at Fortinet.

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN has enabled Burger King India to reduce costs and achieve higher bandwidth with lower WAN cost while improving in-store internet availability and addressing connectivity challenges across all restaurants, the release added.

In addition, with its zero-touch provisioning function, the technology has helped Burger King India simplify deployment and connectivity and has helped the restaurant chain achieve a resilient infrastructure with a security incident response strategy in place for future risks.

Burger King India began operating in 2014 as a subsidiary of the multinational chain of hamburger fast food restaurants Burger King. India was the 100th country where Burger King opened a restaurant, and since then, the company has opened over 330 locations throughout the country, the release added.

spot_img
Latest News
PRC 2023Indiaretailing Bureau -

India’s top retail leaders honoured at the Images Retail Awards 2023

Bata, Croma, and Bestseller Among those who took home the coveted IMAGES Retail Awards trophy Mumbai: The IMAGES Retail Awards of the year...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In