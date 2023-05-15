Women Retail Icons of India honoured at Phygital Retail Convention 2023

IMAGES Group felicitated 12 women leaders for their innovation and contribution to Indian retail at PRC 2023

Mumbai: Women Retail Icons of India were felicitated at the Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) 2023 11 May 2023 at a first-of-its-kind ceremony. The honourees were felicitated by Inayat Guram, Director, Enterprise Innovation, Logic ERP Solutions and Swarandeep Singh, MD, Logic ERP Solutions.

The felicitation ceremony for the Women Retail Icons of India, powered by Logic ERP, was a celebration of the growing number of women in entrepreneurship and leadership roles in India’s retail industry and the remarkable innovation they have brought to the table. The Icons hail from a variety of retail sectors and roles, and their inspiring stories are a testament to their unique abilities to drive their businesses to new heights.

Despite their diverse backgrounds and ethnicities, they all share a common passion for success and growth. IMAGES Group has recognized and conferred these well-deserved honours in the presence of India’s top retail leaders.

The twelve exceptional women leaders in the Indian retail industry who were honoured at the ceremony included:

Apeksha Gupta, CEO of John Jacobs

Biyas Roy, Director of Arambagh Foodmart

Iffat Jahan, Executive Director of Metto SuperMarket

Jacqueline Kapur, Founder & President of Ayesha Accessories

Manjula Tiwari, MD & CEO of Cover Story Clothing

Sangeeta Pendurkar, CEO of Pantaloons, ABFRL

Shalini Bajaj Vij, Director & Curator of Hang Out- A Family Entertainment Center

Shivani Poddar, CEO & Founder of High Street Essentials (FabAlley & Indya)

Shriti Malhotra, CEO of The Body Shop, South Asia

Suparna Mitra, CEO of the Watches and Wearables Division at Titan

Udita Bansal, Founder of Truebrowns Lifestyle

Veena Kumaravel, Founder & Director of Naturals Salon & Spa

These women have proven themselves as successful leaders and innovators in the retail industry, paving the way for new ideas and concepts. Their dedication to customer service, innovation, and growth has led to the success of their respective brands.

The event was attended by many esteemed individuals from the retail industry, who came together to celebrate the Women Retail Icons of India.

The Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) is India’s largest retail intelligence event, attracting over 500 brands and featuring top retailers, brand owners, and thought leaders. PRC offers insights into various aspects of retail, including e-commerce, marketing, merchandising, physical shops, supply chain, and payments. The 2023 edition, themed ‘Accelerating Retail @Scale For India: The Retail Megaverse’.