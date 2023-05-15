Tata Group leases space at Golden I, Greater Noida

Croma has leased 12,472 sq. ft. of space at Golden I in Greater Noida

New Delhi: Tata Group-owned electronics retail chain Croma has leased 12,472 sq. ft. at Golden I in Greater Noida (West), Ocean Infraheight Pvt. Ltd, the company behind Golden I, said in a press release on Monday. This is the largest store in Greater Noida, West, the release added.

Prior to this, Maruti’s brand Nexa purchased 7,500 sq. ft. of space at the premises.

“We are delighted to welcome Tata Group to Golden I. The launch of Croma brings the first-ever mega electronic store to Greater Noida (West), which makes us at Golden I equally excited…We are confident that Tata’s new store will attract a large number of customers and contribute to the overall success of Golden I,” said Sudhanshu Rai, director, Ocean Infraheight Pvt. Ltd.

Situated just 1 km from Gaur Chowk, near the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the proposed metro station, the project features sustainable green building practices, double-height ceilings, 5 acres of open green space, high-speed internet, and a clubhouse within the business park.

The commercial development comprises of commercial retail shops, IT and ITES office spaces, hypermarkets with 19 ft. height retail shops, lockable office spaces, anchor stores, food courts, bank spaces, restaurants, and a convention centre.

Ocean Infraheights Pvt. Ltd. is a real estate promoter and developer in the Delhi NCR region.