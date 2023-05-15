spot_img
Consumer Durables & ITLatest News

Blue Star targeting to double exports within 3 years, says top official

PTI
By PTI
27
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The company’s exports are worth around Rs 800 crore at present and it targets to double these within three years

Chandigarh: Blue Star Ltd is targeting to double its exports within three years as the company looks to expand its international footprint.

Blue Star Managing Director B Thiagarajan said the company’s exports are worth around Rs 800 crore at present and would like to double these within three years.

According to Thiagarajan, the company is going to expand its international footprint.

“We were only in the Middle East (earlier). This year, we have opened an office in the US, Japan, and Europe. So, we want to enter these markets,” he said.

“You know China plus one strategy. People want to look at India other than China. Under that, we are exploring these markets. Today, we do exports of around Rs 800 crore, we would like to double it within three years,” Thiagarajan told PTI here.

The AC market in the US and Europe is very big compared with India, he noted.

This year, the company has also bagged a “major order from Bengaluru metro, worth more than Rs 500 crore”, he added.

On the company’s plans, he said, “We want to consolidate our leadership in existing business… second is to get into large chillers. We were doing up to 600 tonnes of chillers, now we will be doing up to 1,000 tonnes…third is to expand our international footprint”.

The air-conditioning and commercial refrigeration major has been manufacturing a wide range of chillers that cool spaces such as office complexes, IT parks, hospitals, airports, hotels and shopping malls.

Blue Star Ltd recently unveiled a comprehensive range of air conditioners, including “best-in-class affordable” range and a “flagship premium” range, for the summer season.

The company is targeting to sell one million units this year as against over 8 lakh units last year.

Replying to a question, Thiagarajan said split air-conditioners are more in demand across the country than window ACs.

The company has an 8,000-strong dealer network. “We would like to take it to 10,000 this year,” he said.

spot_img
Latest News
PRC 2023Indiaretailing Bureau -

The wealth of insights continue on day 2 of Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) 2023

With an engaging quiz, insights on talent acquisition, omnichannel strategies, and evolving retail trends, Day 2 of PRC continued...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In