Tech icon of the week: Manoj Patel, House of Anita Dongre Ltd.

Manoj Patel
With more than 2 decades of industry experience, in his present role, Manoj is seeking new and innovative ways to implement new technologies and processes which can support and drive business performance improvements and growth. He is responsible for improving productivity and reducing costs through improved uses of technology. He has an eye towards monitoring IT policies and controls to ensure data accuracy, security, and legal and regulatory compliance. He is also responsible for overseeing network vulnerabilities and ensuring they are remediated within the required timescales. He has rebuilt the relationship between IT and the rest of the business by opening communication and collaboration while removing silos and increasing cross-functional team interaction.
He is a visionary partner to other C-suite executives. He works in line with his executive colleagues to develop a strategic vision for the enterprise and articulate how IT can support and enable the organization’s current and future state. He articulates and plans how to use existing and emerging technologies to transform the organization into an increasingly digital one, where technology helps it compete in the evolving digital economy.
Manoj has some amazing achievements and an impressive career timeline. Currently working with the renowned Anita Dongre House, he has set his benchmark and expertise in the retail sector.
Roles & Responsibilities
- Rebuilt the relationship between IT and the rest of the business by opening communication and collaboration while removing silos and increasing cross-functional team interaction
Career History & Experience
- House of Anita Dongre
Deputy Chief Information Officer
May 2017- present
- Windrose Lifestyle Private Limited
Information Technology Consultant
Mar 2016 – Mar 2017
- Al Maya Group
Head of Information Technology
Jan 2014 – Jan 2016
- Infinity Wholesale Private Limited (TATA Group)
Head of Information Technology
Sep 2007- April 2013
- Globus Stores Private Limited
Information Technology Manager
Oct 2005 – Sep 2007
- Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd
Information Technology Manager
Sep 2004 – Oct 2005
- Intergold Gems Private Limited
System Manager
Jul 2002 – Sep 2004
- Office Mart
MIS Manager
Jun 1999 – Aug 2001
- Landmark Central
MIS Manager
Nov 1998 – Jun 1999
- Shoppers Stop
Senior Web Programmer
1993-1998
Education
- Institute for Technology & Management
MBA, Information Technology
2007-2009
Aspirations to fulfill
Teacher
Strengths & Weakness
Strengths
- Ambitious
- Set goals for myself
- Organised and looking to strive forward
Skills
- Business development and strategy
- IT Strategy
- Team management
- Business operations
- Leadership
- Inventory management
- Performance management
- IT operations
- IT service management
Game-Changing Retail Technologies
- AI
- ML
Bigger plans on horizon
Want to give shape to the plan of starting a Startup Advisory
– Advising and Mentoring startups in building innovative solutions for the enterprise.
Tech mantra for life
Read, read and read
