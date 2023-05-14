spot_img
Tech icon of the week: Manoj Patel, House of Anita Dongre Ltd.

Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Manoj Patel, deputy chief information officer, House of Anita Dongre Ltd. this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58 percent of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Manoj Patel

With more than 2 decades of industry experience, in his present role, Manoj is seeking new and innovative ways to implement new technologies and processes which can support and drive business performance improvements and growth. He is responsible for improving productivity and reducing costs through improved uses of technology. He has an eye towards monitoring IT policies and controls to ensure data accuracy, security, and legal and regulatory compliance. He is also responsible for overseeing network vulnerabilities and ensuring they are remediated within the required timescales. He has rebuilt the relationship between IT and the rest of the business by opening communication and collaboration while removing silos and increasing cross-functional team interaction.

He is a visionary partner to other C-suite executives. He works in line with his executive colleagues to develop a strategic vision for the enterprise and articulate how IT can support and enable the organization’s current and future state. He articulates and plans how to use existing and emerging technologies to transform the organization into an increasingly digital one, where technology helps it compete in the evolving digital economy.

Manoj has some amazing achievements and an impressive career timeline. Currently working with the renowned Anita Dongre House, he has set his benchmark and expertise in the retail sector.

Roles & Responsibilities

  • Seeking new and innovative ways to implement new technologies and
    processes which can support and drive business performance improvements
    and growth
  • Responsible for improving productivity and reduce costs through improved
    uses of technology
  • Monitored IT policies and controls to ensure data accuracy, security, and legal
    and regulatory compliance
  • Responsible for overseeing network vulnerabilities and ensure they are
    remediated within the required timescales
  • Rebuilt the relationship between IT and the rest of the business by opening communication and collaboration while removing silos and increasing cross-functional team interaction

Career History & Experience

  • House of Anita Dongre
    Deputy Chief Information Officer
    May 2017- present
  • Windrose Lifestyle Private Limited
    Information Technology Consultant
    Mar 2016 – Mar 2017
  • Al Maya Group
    Head of Information Technology
    Jan 2014 – Jan 2016
  • Infinity Wholesale Private Limited (TATA Group)
    Head of Information Technology
    Sep 2007- April 2013
  • Globus Stores Private Limited
    Information Technology Manager
    Oct 2005 – Sep 2007
  • Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd
    Information Technology Manager
    Sep 2004 – Oct 2005
  • Intergold Gems Private Limited
    System Manager
    Jul 2002 – Sep 2004
  • Office Mart
    MIS Manager
    Jun 1999 – Aug 2001
  • Landmark Central
    MIS Manager
    Nov 1998 – Jun 1999
  • Shoppers Stop
    Senior Web Programmer
    1993-1998

Education

  • Institute for Technology & Management
    MBA, Information Technology
    2007-2009

Aspirations to fulfill

Teacher

Strengths & Weakness

Strengths

  • Ambitious
  • Set goals for myself
  • Organised and looking to strive forward

Skills

  • Business development and strategy
  • IT Strategy
  • Team management
  • Business operations
  • Leadership
  • Inventory management
  • Performance management
  • IT operations
  • IT service management

Game-Changing Retail Technologies

  • AI
  • ML

Bigger plans on horizon

Want to give shape to the plan of starting a Startup Advisory
– Advising and Mentoring startups in building innovative solutions for the enterprise.

Tech mantra for life

Read, read and read

This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.

