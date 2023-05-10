Restaurant chain Barbeque Nation opens outlet in Dehradun

Situated at Solus Tower, GMS Road, Dehradun, it is the brand’s second outlet in the city

Mumbai: Popular casual dining chain Barbeque Nation has opened its latest outlet in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, a company official announced on social media. Situated at Solus Tower, GMS Road, Dehradun, it is the brand’s second outlet in the city. The other outlet is situated at Chaudhary Plaza, Rajpur road, Hathibarkala.

“2nd outlet of Dehradun. Now get your grills @ Barbeque Nation – GMS Road, Dehradun,” stater Paras Yadav, business development (real estate), Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd. in a LinkedIn post.

Barbeque Nation was founded in 2006 and currently operates over 200 outlets in India, 4 outlets in UAE, 1 outlet in Malaysia and 1 outlet in Oman, as mentioned on its official website. Some of the recent Barbeque Nation outlets were opened in Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, Kurla in Mumbai, Ampa Mall in Chennai and more.