spot_img
FoodFood & BeverageFood ServiceLatest News

Restaurant chain Barbeque Nation opens outlet in Dehradun

Nehal Gautam
By Nehal Gautam
7
0
Barbeque Nation, Dehradun ; Source: LinkedIn
Must Read
Nehal Gautam
Nehal Gautam

Situated at Solus Tower, GMS Road, Dehradun, it is the brand’s second outlet in the city

Mumbai: Popular casual dining chain Barbeque Nation has opened its latest outlet in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, a company official announced on social media. Situated at Solus Tower, GMS Road, Dehradun, it is the brand’s second outlet in the city. The other outlet is situated at Chaudhary Plaza, Rajpur road, Hathibarkala.

“2nd outlet of Dehradun. Now get your grills @ Barbeque Nation – GMS Road, Dehradun,” stater Paras Yadav, business development (real estate), Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd. in a LinkedIn post.

Barbeque Nation was founded in 2006 and currently operates over 200 outlets in India, 4 outlets in UAE, 1 outlet in Malaysia and 1 outlet in Oman, as mentioned on its official website. Some of the recent Barbeque Nation outlets were opened in Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, Kurla in Mumbai, Ampa Mall in Chennai and more.

spot_img
Latest News
Big GridIndiaretailing Bureau -

PRC 2023: Something for everyone

The Retail Theatre at Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) 2023 will provide the stage for discussing what matters to every...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In