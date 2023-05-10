spot_img
KW Delhi-6 mall leases space to renowned brands

KW Delhi-6 mall by KW Group has leased spaces to brands like The Moonlight Restaurant, House of Candy, Urban Chaat and Meena Bazaar

New Delhi: KW Group, an NCR-based real estate developer, has leased space to major brands at its KW Delhi-6 mall at Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad, announced the company in a release on Tuesday.

The food and lifestyle brands that have been leased spaces include The Moonlight Restaurant, House of Candy, Urban Chaat and Meena Bazaar among others.

The Moonlight Restaurant, a multi-cuisine food chain has leased an area of 5,280 sq. ft. while House of Candy has leased 342 sq. ft.

Urban Chaat, a food chain specializing in Indian street food, has leased 900 sq. ft. area while Meena Bazaar, a lifestyle brand, has acquired 1,948 sq. ft. space.

“We are happy to announce that we have let out space for a number of well-known brands to provide our clients and visitors with a variety of dining and retail alternatives. KW Delhi-6 is a modern commercial project that provides a number of amenities like food courts, kid’s play areas, 24×7 security and a combination of high-speed lifts and elevators,” said Pankaj Kumar Jain, Director, KW Group.

Spread over an area of 299998 sq. ft., the mall has more than 683 retail shops and is home to more than 80 brands. The brands present in the mall include Mama Earth, Max fashion store, Reliance Trends, Levi’s, Barista, Bikanervala, and Domino’s Pizza.

The mall also features a food court with a sitting capacity of 400 and other facilities for entertainment.

