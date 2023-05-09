Tech.NXT: Technology takes centre-stage at PRC 2023

To be held concurrent to Phygital Retail Convention (PRC), Tech.NXT will bring hundreds of experts deliberating on the digital and technology aspects of the retail business

With over 250 speakers sharing their expertise and experience over the course of two days, the Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) scheduled to be held between 11-12 May 2023 at The Jio Convention Centre, Mumbai is poised to be India’s largest retail intelligence platform by the IMAGES Group. Presented by Inorbit Mall [s] and co-powered by Mufti and Delhivery, the theme for this edition of PRC 2023 is ‘Accelerating Retail @Scale For India: The Retail Megaverse’.

One of the most prominent aspects for growth across categories is the deployment of technology. Technology enables every aspect of retail and has now become an inseparable part of any retail business or discussion. Naturally, it’s an extremely important segment at the PRC 2023, with an interesting line up of tech-focused sessions at a concurrent event, Tech.NXT.

Here are some key topics that Tech.NXT will cover over two days:

Breaking the D2C Ceiling: Understanding Key Omnichannel Strategies for 2023 powered by BetterCommerce

D2C brands have witnessed an unprecedented growth since the onset of Covid-19. This roundtable will bring together retail experts to speak about various aspects of D2C and omnichannel with aim to understand key omnichannel strategies for 2023.

Mastering CX in the Phygital Realm powered by Fynd

The session will have retail experts discuss and deliberate on unifying online + offline and redefining premium customer experience on multiple touchpoints. The session will take a closer look at how brands are leveraging omnichannel strategies to

provide premium customer experience, connect online and offline customer aspirations and bring business agility while chartering growth and operational excellence.

Game-changing Opportunities in the Retail Sector powered by Logic ERP

In this session, panellists will share their insights and strategies for navigating the complexities of managing hundreds of stores and SKUs, as well as the importance of asking the right questions to drive innovation and growth.

Navigating the Future of E-commerce with Commerce Cloud and Emerging Technologies powered by GreenHonchos

In this session, experts will talk on Winning Strategies for Optimizing Conversion Rates on Commerce Cloud – The new frontier in driving customer engagement and loyalty. As the world of e-commerce continues to evolve, businesses must keep up with the latest trends and technologies to remain competitive. Personalization is key to engaging customers and driving loyalty. This session will focus on the strategic use of data to personalize shopping experience, including product recommendations, and social marketing. Use of customer segmentation to send targeted messages and offers to customers based on their past purchases and behaviours.

Customer Centric Transformation: Formulating the Next Step in CX Journey

The session will witness panellists taking about how to attract, inspire and retain customers in the age of New Normal. An important aspect that would be covered in this session would be how to leverage data for your CX journey and how to tap the power of AI, AR, VR and other emerging technologies to create a wow customer experience.

The Future of Omni-Channel Payments: Challenges and Opportunities powered by Ezetap by Razorpay

Payments is one area of retail that has evolved the fastest. Consumers today have a host of payment options to choose from to make their purchase. And each of the option is possible with a click or a swipe. However, what appears easy and seamless for the consumer is not as easy to organise from the back-end. It requires a lot of orchestration and tech-enablement. There are definitely opportunities in this area, but challenges as well. The discussion in this session will revolve around the most pressing of them.

Omnichannel Unified Retail powered by Omuni

The session will have experts in retail share their views on how in the near future, retailers will no longer be categorized as offline / online / D2C / omnichannel retailers but will be categorized based on their resilience, customer relevance and profitability. Foreshadowing this channel-agnostic consumption universe, omnichannel unified retail is the new normal for retailers (jargon intended). This deep dive will have insider stories of leading fashion leaders that are staying true to the job to be done and evolving their unified commerce roadmaps for the not-so-distant future.

Digital Transformation for Retail & CPG by Centric Software

As India is heading towards adopting new technologies to remain competitive, retail & CPG (Consumer packaged goods) companies are digitizing their entire functions. The massive digitization in the sector has opened up doors to integrate digital into their operating model, adopt multi-channel strategy, and align their product offerings to the e-commerce market. The session will focus on how retail & CPG industry can leverage Centric Software platform to achieve their digital transformation goal.

New Age Solutions to Address the Cost of Human Error in Merchandising powered by Increff

Every business begins with a plan, which, if not executed properly, impacts growth and expansion. Inventory management is a critical part of retail businesses and many businesses use traditional inventory management tools as it is user-friendly and readily available on all computers. The panel will discuss the new age tools available to help minimize the human errors and optimize not only inventory but also the supply chain.

Ways to reduce logistics expenses and improve business growth for D2C powered by Delhivery

Logistics is an extremely important area for a D2C business because it has a direct impact on product availability and last-mile customer experience. However, ensuring a great experience requires significant investments in logistics infrastructure. Delivery and returns are a huge cost to businesses. The session will bring together subject matter experts to discuss ways in which D2C companies can cut their logistics expenses and attain growth.

Successful Tech Implementation Case Studies.

This interesting segment offers a chance to learn and get inspired from other businesses. It will see an presentations of Live Case Studies demonstrating actual, measurable turnarounds and transformations driven by technology implementation. The session will host powerful, real-world Digital Transformation successes co-presented by retailers and their technology partners. In addition, there will be Live Case Studies presented under 3 broad pillars: RetailTech, EcommTech, and MarTech. The Case Studies will serve as benchmarks for retail businesses to observe and imbibe powerful learnings.