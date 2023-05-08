Playboy Beer Garden unveils its first outlet in Gurgaon

The brand is looking at expanding aggressively across the country beginning with one more outlet in Guwahati this month, followed by Bengaluru and Kolkata in the next two months

Bengaluru: Playboy Beer Garden, a brewery chain parented by Playboy Venues India, has opened an outlet in Gurgaon, a company official wrote on social media. The outlet is spread across 5,000 sq ft of retail space and is located at the Unitech Commercial Tower 2, Sector 45, Gurgaon, Haryana.

“Successfully launched another Playboy beer garden venue in Gurgaon last weekend. Playboy Venues India by JJK&R entire team has done an amazing job. Also, continuous support from the PLBY Group, Inc. team. Interiors are tremendous. Visit us,” said Rohit Malhotra, chief executive officer of Playboy Venues India by JJ K&R, wrote in a LinkedIn post where he also shared pictures of the store.

“The launch was very successful and smooth. Everyone enjoyed the music, drinks, and food and appreciated the interiors. A lot of influential people from Delhi and Gurgaon have joined us at the launch party,” Malhotra told IndiaRetailing in response to an email questionnaire about the launch.

“We have taken inspiration from the mid-century as well as very early-day Playboy Beer Gardens,” said Malhotra, speaking about the interiors of the new beer garden.

Typically, a beer garden is an outdoor or indoor space in which beer and food are served on elongated tables and benches and the concept originated in Bavaria in the 19th century.

Playboy Beer Garden was founded by California-based PLBY Group, an American global media and lifestyle company founded by Hugh Hefner as Playboy Enterprises.

The QSR chain launched its first brewery in India in Pune in the year 2016. In 2021, Jay Jay Quality Restaurants acquired the master franchise rights to launch Playboy-branded clubs, cafes, lounges, beer gardens, signature events, and merchandise in the country.

Continuing its expansion spree, the company recently opened its outlet in Dehradun. “Added a new location of Playboy Beer Garden in Dehradun. It’s the biggest and prettiest so far for us. An interior design masterpiece overlooking the Mussoorie mountains. A must-visit is the place to enjoy a drink with a view,” wrote Malhotra in a LinkedIn post.

Earlier this year, the company launched its first Playboy Club in India at Grand Hotel, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

Currently, the company operates five Playboy Beer Gardens across the country, one each at Gurgaon, Ludhiana, Zirakpur, Dehradun, and Indore.

“We are opening Guwahati this month, then Bengaluru and Kolkata locations will be launched in the next two months. We are also looking to expand in more locations across the country aggressively,” Malhotra said to IndiaRetailing.