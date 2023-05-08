Images Retail Awards: More than mere recognition

Images Retail Awards 2023 powered by Vegas are an acknowledgement by the industry of a company, a brand or an individual’s contribution to enriching retail… it’s much beyond the glitzy trophy and the gala ceremony

Images Retail Awards are informally coveted as the Oscars of retail in India. The trophy is a token of the industry’s acknowledgement of a company, a brand or an individual’s contribution to enriching retail in the country. It is about taking cognizance of the efforts a person or a company has put in to set benchmarks and create industry best practices and disrupt. Images Retail Awards are a celebration of excellence.

Established in 2004, the Images Retail Awards (IRA) is the platform dedicated to honouring the achievements in every modern format and category of modern retail in India. The ceremony itself is as desirable as the trophy itself.

This year, the awards will be held on the 12th of May 2023 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai in the presence of the industry who’s who. It will mark the grand finale to the two-day extravaganza that is the Phygital Retail Convention 2023.

Categories

Under IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of The Year, there are several awards presented under different categories including:

Marketing and promotions

Innovation

Retail launch

Brand retailer partnership

Market expansion

Startup

Technology Implementation

Digital-first offline retailer

The process

The awards received an overwhelming response with more than 200 nominations pouring in from all corners of the country.

A unique, 360-degrees evaluation process that covers a host of operational benchmarks along with qualitative factors such as innovation and excellence in customer service, supplier relations, employee management, marketing/consumer promotions, including any other features or achievements will help the jury zero in on the nominees.

For the presentation-based categories, finalists will make three-minute presentations to the ‘On Ground Jury’. This will be followed by an interaction with the jury and audience at the event.

The IRA Grand Jury

The esteemed jury members are a mix of distinguished personalities in the field of research, consulting and design. The carefully chosen jury members are a bunch of people with great insights into the retail business.

These members include Aditya Sachdeva, founder, Raintree Catalyst; Ameesha Prabhu, chief executive officer, TRRAIN; Anurag Mathur, partner, Bain & Company; Ashish Dhir, executive vice president (consumer and retail), 1Lattice; Bimal Sharma, head – retail, CBRE South Asia; Devangshu Dutta, founder & chief executive, Third Eyesight; Jonathan Yach, independent advisor, mRICS; Katja Larsen, founder, Silver Spoon Consultancy; Madhumita Mohanty, retail consultant and educator; Nandini Kelkar, director customer research, Frost & Sullivan (MEASA); Nikhil Sethi, partner, KPMG; Pakhi Saxena, business director – retail CPG, Wazir Advisors; Pankaj Jaju, founder and chief executive officer, Metta Capital Advisors LLP; Rajat Wahi, partner & head – consumer & retail sectors, Deloitte Consulting; Rajneesh Mahajan, chief executive officer, Inorbit Malls India & K Raheja Group; Ravi Kapoor, retail & consumer leader – India, PWC; Sharangpani Pant, product leader – APAC, NielsenIQ; Shivjeet Kullar, founder, NFX Digital; Shrenik Gandhi, co-founder, White River Media; ShubhranshuPani, Treta Advisory; Viren Razdan, managing director, Brand-nomics and Yogesh Samat, executive director (operations), Grateur& Weil (I) Limited.

The Awards Ceremony

The results will be announced at a gala ceremony on the evening of the annual congregation of the Phygital Retail Convention on the 12th of May 2023. The awardees will walk away with the coveted IRA trophies and a glow that no beauty treatment can give.

The Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) is India’s largest retail intelligence platform by the IMAGES Group. The convention is set to be held on 11th and 12th May 2023 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The mega convention will see a participation of more than 300 speakers and 1000 brands and companies, and 100+ Shopping centres showcasing current and upcoming malls. There’s going to be an experience at every turn of the event’s more than 1 lakh sq. ft. area.