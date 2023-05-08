Cosmetic brand Jaquline USA launches its first exclusive store in India

Set to provide a personalised shopping experience for consumers, the store is located at Ashoka One Mall, Kukatpally, Hyderabad

Bengaluru: Homegrown beauty brand Jaquline USA has launched its first exclusive store in India in Hyderabad, the company said in a press release on Monday. The new store is located at Ashoka One Mall, Kukatpally, Hyderabad, and is set to provide a personalised shopping experience for consumers.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our first exclusive store in India. This new store is a significant milestone for Jaquline USA, and we are excited to bring our high-quality cosmetics and beauty products to our valued customers in Hyderabad,” said Manish Asthana, chief operating officer of H&B Stores Ltd.

Jaquline USA is parented by H&B Stores Ltd, which is a 100% subsidiary of Indian FMCG giant Dabur India Ltd. The Ghaziabad-based beauty retailer was founded in 2016 and its products are targeted to Gen-Z and millennial category.

“We are committed to providing an exceptional shopping experience for our customers, and our new store reflects this commitment. Our customers can expect a personalized shopping experience, expert advice on product selection, and excellent customer service,” added Asthana.

Jaquline USA is currently available in more than 60 cities with select retailers and on e-commerce platforms. It also has a strong presence in several countries worldwide, claims the retailer.